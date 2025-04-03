Pakistani Drone With Narcotics Seized From International Border At Sri Ganganagar

Sri Ganganagar: A Pakistani drone with a packet of narcotics was seized by the security forces on the Indo-Pak border near Sheikhsarpal area under ​​​​Srikanpur Police Station of Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan late on Wednesday night.

On the instructions of DIG Gaurav Yadav, a search operation was conducted in rural Sri Ganganagar by a team comprising Srikaranpur CO Sanjeev Chauhan, CI Rampratap Verma and BSF personnel. Chauhan said the seized heroin weighs about 500 grams, valued at Rs 2.5 crore in the international market.

He said a drone was flown from the Pakistan side of the border on Wednesday night, which was seized by the alert BSF jawans deployed at the border. Drugs were likely being smuggled with the drone.

"The BSF jawans took prompt action and recovered the drone and the packet of heroin attached to it. Senior BSF officials and local police reached the spot and took the drone and the narcotics into their possession. The weight of the recovered heroin is said to be about half a kilogram. Presently, the drone and heroin are being examined. Security agencies are trying to find out for whom the drug was being sent and for what purpose," he added.

BSF officials said surveillance at the border has been increased further. Incidents of smuggling of drugs and weapons through drones from Pakistan have come to the fore earlier as well. Security forces are keeping a close vigil on every suspicious activity and are ready to respond immediately.

Given the spate of drone activities at the border, the security forces have further strengthened patrolling and surveillance on the border. The incident also raises questions about the growing incidents of smuggling through drones from Pakistan.