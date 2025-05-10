Pakistani Drones Sighted At Kutch Border In Gujarat, Blackout Declared

Kutch: Within hours of the announcement of ceasefire between India and Pakistan, firing has once again started on the border.

After explosions were heard in Srinagar, now some drones have been sighted in Kutch as well after which authorities issued an alert declared a blackout. According to information, Pakistani drones have been sighted near Jakhau in Nalia.

Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghvi tweeted that some drones have been seen in Kutch district. "Complete blackout will be implemented from now on. Stay safe, do not panic," he said in a post on X. The District Collector of Kutch has declared a blackout in the entire district with immediate effect and has appealed to the citizens to strictly follow it.

After four days of intense confrontations that pushed India and Pakistan to the brink of a full-blown war against the backdrop of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, the two nuclear-armed nations have agreed to a complete ceasefire that was, according to Donald Trump, mediated by the US "after a long night of talks". The Ministry of External Affairs, however, said the stoppage of firing and military action was worked out directly between the two countries.

US President Trump was the first to make the big announcement on X. "After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE. Congratulations to both countries on using common sense and great intelligence. Thank you for your attention to the matter," Trump posted on X at 5.33 pm Indian time today.