Pakistani Couple Lose 35-Year Legal Fight To Stay In India, J-K High Court Says ‘They Concealed Facts’

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has dismissed a decades-long legal battle by an 80-year-old man and his wife, who entered India on Pakistani passports in 1988 and have remained in Srinagar ever since. The court, in its 17-page judgement, ruled that the couple had concealed facts to prolong their stay and must leave the country.

The high court's division bench led by Chief Justice Arun Palli and Justice Rajnesh Oswal upheld a writ court’s May judgment rejecting the plea of Mohd. Khalil Qazi (80), who was born in Srinagar in 1945 but moved to Pakistan as a child, and his wife, Arifa Qazi (61). The couple had challenged a 1989 deportation order, claiming they retained Indian citizenship and ancestral property ties.

However, the court stated that the record contradicted their story. Citing a school certificate showing Qazi attended a Srinagar school from 1955 to 1957, the bench said this “belies the whole story of the appellant No. 1 (Mohd. Khalil Qazi) that…due to the Indo-Pak war in the year 1948 (he) got stranded in Pakistan and could not come back to India till 1988.”

The judgment stressed that the couple entered India on short-term visas that expired the same year. “The appellants, as already held above, are foreigners and cannot remain in India even for a second without having a valid visa or other valid documents,” the bench said.

The court accused the appellants of trying to manipulate the system, as they “have not approached the court with clean hands, and to prolong their illegal stay in India, a false and frivolous story has been concocted by them.”

The bench leaned heavily on recent precedents, including the Supreme Court's warnings against litigants “shamelessly resorting to falsehood and unethical means for achieving their goals.”