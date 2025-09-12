Pakistani Couple Lose 35-Year Legal Fight To Stay In India, J-K High Court Says ‘They Concealed Facts’
The couple had challenged a 1989 deportation order, claiming they retained Indian citizenship and ancestral property ties.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : September 12, 2025 at 1:26 PM IST
Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has dismissed a decades-long legal battle by an 80-year-old man and his wife, who entered India on Pakistani passports in 1988 and have remained in Srinagar ever since. The court, in its 17-page judgement, ruled that the couple had concealed facts to prolong their stay and must leave the country.
The high court's division bench led by Chief Justice Arun Palli and Justice Rajnesh Oswal upheld a writ court’s May judgment rejecting the plea of Mohd. Khalil Qazi (80), who was born in Srinagar in 1945 but moved to Pakistan as a child, and his wife, Arifa Qazi (61). The couple had challenged a 1989 deportation order, claiming they retained Indian citizenship and ancestral property ties.
However, the court stated that the record contradicted their story. Citing a school certificate showing Qazi attended a Srinagar school from 1955 to 1957, the bench said this “belies the whole story of the appellant No. 1 (Mohd. Khalil Qazi) that…due to the Indo-Pak war in the year 1948 (he) got stranded in Pakistan and could not come back to India till 1988.”
The judgment stressed that the couple entered India on short-term visas that expired the same year. “The appellants, as already held above, are foreigners and cannot remain in India even for a second without having a valid visa or other valid documents,” the bench said.
The court accused the appellants of trying to manipulate the system, as they “have not approached the court with clean hands, and to prolong their illegal stay in India, a false and frivolous story has been concocted by them.”
The bench leaned heavily on recent precedents, including the Supreme Court's warnings against litigants “shamelessly resorting to falsehood and unethical means for achieving their goals.”
"Over the past 40 years, a new group of litigants has emerged. Those who belong to this creed do not have any respect for truth. They shamelessly resort to falsehood to meet the challenge posed by this new creed of litigants; the courts have…evolved new rules,” it said, quoting a 2010 ruling.
The case has been pending since 1990, when the couple obtained an interim order that effectively allowed them to remain in Srinagar for over 35 years.
“It is crystal clear that as of date, the appellants do not have any valid document in the form of a visa/permission to stay in India,” the court said. “It is further revealed from the record that after the dismissal of their petition, vide notice dated June 28, 2025, the appellants have been directed to leave India.”
The bench also placed its decision in the context of India's newly enacted Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, which repeals older laws and consolidates government powers over foreigners’ entry and stay. Section 3 of the new law, it observed, makes clear that “a person other than a citizen of India cannot enter, stay and leave the territory of India without a valid visa unless exempted.”
Foreigners, the judges reiterated, enjoy only the right to life and liberty under Article 21 of the Constitution, not the right to reside or settle. Citing a 1991 precedent, the court said that the power of the government in India to expel foreigners was absolute and unlimited, and no provision in the constitution fetters this discretion.
“The appellants have miserably failed to make out any good ground for interference with the impugned judgment,” the court concluded and dismissed the appeal, calling it “bereft of any merit.”
