Pakistani Children In Mysuru Move High Court Against Deportation After Kashmir Terror Attack Fallout

Bengaluru/Mysuru: Following the recent terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Kashmir, three Pakistani children currently residing in Mysuru have approached the Karnataka High Court, seeking protection from any coercive action by Indian authorities. The plea comes in response to a Central Government directive issued after the attack, ordering all Pakistani nationals in India to leave the country by April 30, 2025.

The petitioners--eight-year-old Bibbi Yamina, four-year-old Master Muhammad Mudassir and three-year-old Master Muhammad Yusuf--are children of a Pakistani father and an Indian mother. They were born in Pakistan’s Balochistan province. According to the petition, their Indian mother, though married to a Pakistani citizen under Sharia law, has retained her Indian citizenship and never acquired Pakistani nationality.

The children entered India with their mother on January 4, 2025, on valid visas to attend a family wedding. Their visa validity was extended until June 18, 2025. However, after the Pahalgam shooting incident, the Indian government mandated all Pakistani visa holders to leave the country by April 30 as a security measure.

In compliance with this directive, the family attempted to return to Pakistan via the Attari border on April 28. However, they were denied entry as no relatives or guardians from Pakistan arrived to receive them. Pakistani authorities reportedly refused them access, shut the border gate, and the family had no choice but to return to Mysuru.

Following their return, the family submitted an application to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) in Mysuru, requesting an extension of their visa or a long-term visa on humanitarian grounds. However, they allege that no action has been taken on their request so far.

Meanwhile, Indian authorities have warned of strict action against those who fail to leave the country within the stipulated time. The family, fearing deportation or detention, has filed a petition in the court requesting that the Central and State Governments be directed not to take any coercive steps against them at least until May 15, 2025, and to consider extending their visa.

Justice MG Uma, presiding over the vacation bench, heard the plea and issued notices to both the Central and State Governments. The matter has been posted for further hearing on May 8, 2025.

Read more: CRPF Dismisses Jawan Who Married Pakistani Woman Without Intimation