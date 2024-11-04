ETV Bharat / bharat

Rajasthan: Pakistani Balloon Recovered from Indo-Pak Border in Bikaner

The Rajasthan police, BSF and other security agencies started investigating the Pakistani balloon recovered from Indo-Pak border area on Monday.

Pakistani Balloon Recovered from Indo-Pak Border in Rajasthan.
Pakistani Balloon Recovered from Indo-Pak Border in Rajasthan. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 39 seconds ago

Bikaner: Pakistan's suspicious activities have once again come to light on the international Indo-Pak border near Khajuwala in the Bikaner district of Rajasthan. A Pakistani balloon was recovered from a field here on Monday. However, this is not the first time that a Pakistani balloon has been recovered from the border area, many such balloons have been recovered before this as well.

Khajuwala SHO Balwant Kumar said that a Pakistani balloon was recovered on Monday in Khajuwala area of ​​the international Indo-Pak border adjoining the district. Pakistan is written in Urdu on this balloon. This balloon was recovered from a field in Chak 20 KYD of the area. At the same time, the villagers first informed the sarpanch about it. After that sarpanch Surendra Sinwar informed the police.

After that, the police, BSF officials and representatives of security agencies reached the spot and took the balloon into their custody. Earlier, such balloons have flown from Pakistan and entered the Indian border many times.

Although, no suspicious thing was recovered from these balloons, the repeated arrival of such balloons is raising suspicions. This is because recently a case of smuggling through drones was reported in the border area. Apart from this, four days ago also, BSF had recovered about two and a half kilograms of heroin.

Read More:

  1. 36 Dead As Bus Falls Into Gorge In Uttarakhand's Almora; CM Suspends ARTO, Orders Probe

Bikaner: Pakistan's suspicious activities have once again come to light on the international Indo-Pak border near Khajuwala in the Bikaner district of Rajasthan. A Pakistani balloon was recovered from a field here on Monday. However, this is not the first time that a Pakistani balloon has been recovered from the border area, many such balloons have been recovered before this as well.

Khajuwala SHO Balwant Kumar said that a Pakistani balloon was recovered on Monday in Khajuwala area of ​​the international Indo-Pak border adjoining the district. Pakistan is written in Urdu on this balloon. This balloon was recovered from a field in Chak 20 KYD of the area. At the same time, the villagers first informed the sarpanch about it. After that sarpanch Surendra Sinwar informed the police.

After that, the police, BSF officials and representatives of security agencies reached the spot and took the balloon into their custody. Earlier, such balloons have flown from Pakistan and entered the Indian border many times.

Although, no suspicious thing was recovered from these balloons, the repeated arrival of such balloons is raising suspicions. This is because recently a case of smuggling through drones was reported in the border area. Apart from this, four days ago also, BSF had recovered about two and a half kilograms of heroin.

Read More:

  1. 36 Dead As Bus Falls Into Gorge In Uttarakhand's Almora; CM Suspends ARTO, Orders Probe

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PAKISTANIBALLOONRAJASTHANINDO PAKPAKISTANI BALLOON

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Trump Vs Harris: As America Votes, Here Is What To Expect In World's Most-Watched Election

Fading Literature: Delhi's Famed Urdu Bazaar On Last Legs

Explained: How Navy's 4th Nuclear-Powered Submarine Launch Enhances India's Strategic Sea Power

The Yamuna In Delhi – The Urgent Need To Restore A Dying River

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.