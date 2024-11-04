Rajasthan: Pakistani Balloon Recovered from Indo-Pak Border in Bikaner

Bikaner: Pakistan's suspicious activities have once again come to light on the international Indo-Pak border near Khajuwala in the Bikaner district of Rajasthan. A Pakistani balloon was recovered from a field here on Monday. However, this is not the first time that a Pakistani balloon has been recovered from the border area, many such balloons have been recovered before this as well.

Khajuwala SHO Balwant Kumar said that a Pakistani balloon was recovered on Monday in Khajuwala area of ​​the international Indo-Pak border adjoining the district. Pakistan is written in Urdu on this balloon. This balloon was recovered from a field in Chak 20 KYD of the area. At the same time, the villagers first informed the sarpanch about it. After that sarpanch Surendra Sinwar informed the police.

After that, the police, BSF officials and representatives of security agencies reached the spot and took the balloon into their custody. Earlier, such balloons have flown from Pakistan and entered the Indian border many times.

Although, no suspicious thing was recovered from these balloons, the repeated arrival of such balloons is raising suspicions. This is because recently a case of smuggling through drones was reported in the border area. Apart from this, four days ago also, BSF had recovered about two and a half kilograms of heroin.