Pakistani Authorities Handed over Mortal Remains of Jammu Youth to His Family

Jammu: The body of the Jammu youth, who drowned in the River Chinaab on June 11, was handed over to family in the presence of police at the Border Outpost (BOP) Octroi at Suchetgarh on the International Border between India and Pakistan on Saturday in the presence of police personnel, BSF and family members of the youth, a senior police officer told ETV Bharat.
The officer further stated that the body was shifted to the Government Medical College in Jammu and it will be handed over to the family for cremation after the conduct of the post-mortem. It is pertinent to note that the body of a youth, who drowned in the River Chenab in Jammu on June 11, was recovered in Pakistan, following which his family sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention to bring back the mortal remains for last rites.
Harash Nagotra, a resident of the Jourian area of Akhnoor, around 50 kilometres from the Jammu district headquarters, went missing on June 11 and his motorcycle was recovered on the banks of the River Chinaab and a missing report was registered in the nearest police post.
The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh took suo motu cognizance of a case concerning the recovery of Harash Nagotra's body from Pakistan. On July 25, a bench consisting of Acting Chief Justice Tashi Rabstan and Justice Rajnesh Oswal issued notices to both the Central government and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The Deputy Solicitor General of India, Vishal Sharma, was instructed to respond within a week. This judicial action was prompted by a public interest litigation (PIL). Meanwhile, the court has scheduled the next hearing for July 29.
