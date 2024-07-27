ETV Bharat / bharat

Pakistani Authorities Handed over Mortal Remains of Jammu Youth to His Family

Pakistani authorities handed over the mortal remains of the Jammu youth to his family members at the Border Outpost (BOP) Octroi, Suchetgarh, on the International Border between India and Pakistan (Right) Subash Sharma, father of the deceased looks on. ( Etv Bharat )

Jammu: The body of the Jammu youth, who drowned in the River Chinaab on June 11, was handed over to family in the presence of police at the Border Outpost (BOP) Octroi at Suchetgarh on the International Border between India and Pakistan on Saturday in the presence of police personnel, BSF and family members of the youth, a senior police officer told ETV Bharat.

The officer further stated that the body was shifted to the Government Medical College in Jammu and it will be handed over to the family for cremation after the conduct of the post-mortem. It is pertinent to note that the body of a youth, who drowned in the River Chenab in Jammu on June 11, was recovered in Pakistan, following which his family sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention to bring back the mortal remains for last rites.

Harash Nagotra, a resident of the Jourian area of Akhnoor, around 50 kilometres from the Jammu district headquarters, went missing on June 11 and his motorcycle was recovered on the banks of the River Chinaab and a missing report was registered in the nearest police post.