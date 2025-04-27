ETV Bharat / bharat

'Pakistan Will Be Brought To Its Knees': Hardeep Puri On Pahalgam Terror Attack

Chandigarh: Hitting out at Pakistan over the Pahalgam terror attack, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday said the neighbouring country will be "brought to its knees so that they never think of resorting to such a despicable act again".

Puri said Pakistan was a country in "terminal decline" periodically using terrorism as an instrument of state policy.

"I think they have miscalculated this time. They have dialled the wrong number because the leadership we have now is led by the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi). The statement the PM made from Bihar was that - enough is enough and now they will face the consequences," the Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas said at an event in Mohali.

Relations between India and Pakistan that were already strained nosedived further after the Pahalgam terror attack, with New Delhi announcing a raft of retaliatory steps and Islamabad hitting back with a string of tit-for-tat measures.

On Wednesday, India announced a set of diplomatic measures, including the expulsion of Pakistani military attaches, suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 and immediate shutting down of the Attari land-transit post, alleging cross-border links to the Pahalgam attack.

On the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, Puri said this was the first time India had taken such a step that "inflicts appropriate cost" on Pakistan.

"I don't think this is an occasion for me to speculate on the range of options that will be used, but I think the country (Pakistan) is in terminal decline... the western neighbour will be brought to its knees so that they never think of resorting to such a despicable act again," said Puri, a former diplomat.