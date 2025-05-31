Pakistan Violating Indus Waters Treaty Through Terrorism: India's Strong Response At UN Conference On Glaciers

New Delhi: Relentless cross-border terrorism from Pakistan was akin to interfering with the implementation of the Indus Waters Treaty, India has said as it asked Pakistan to stop blaming it for breaching the agreement.
Minister of State for Environment Kirti Vardhan Singh, while addressing the plenary session of the first UN conference on glaciers in Tajikistan's Dushanbe on Friday, said that Pakistan itself was violating the treaty through terrorism.
"We are appalled at the attempt by Pakistan to misuse the forum and to bring in unwarranted references to issues which do not fall within the purview of the forum. We strongly condemned such an attempt," he said.
The three-day UN conference on glaciers, which ends on Saturday, aims to highlight the important role of glaciers in maintaining global ecological balance and addressing water-related challenges. The conference is being attended by over 2,500 delegates from 80 UN member states and 70 international organisations.
In his address, Singh said it is an undeniable fact that there have been fundamental changes in circumstances since the Indus Waters Treaty was signed, which requires a reassessment of the treaty's obligations. These changes include technological advancements, demographic changes, climate change and the ongoing threat of cross-border terrorism, he said.
The minister said that the treaty's preamble states it was concluded in the spirit of goodwill and friendship, and that honouring the treaty in good faith is essential. "However, the unrelenting cross-border terrorism from Pakistan interferes with the ability to exploit the treaty as per its provisions.
"Pakistan, which itself violates the treaty, should desist from blaming the breach of the treaty on India," he said. At the International Conference on Glaciers' Preservation, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said his country would not allow India to cross the red line by holding the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance and endangering millions of lives for narrow political gains.
"India's unilateral and illegal decision to hold in abeyance the Indus Waters Treaty, which governs the sharing of the Indus Basin's water, is deeply regrettable," Pakistani newspaper Dawn quoted Sharif as saying. Following the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 26 people, India announced the suspension of the treaty as part of several punitive measures against Pakistan.
The Indus Waters Treaty, signed in 1960 between India and Pakistan with the World Bank as a signatory, governs the sharing of the Indus River system's waters between the two countries.
India reaffirms commitment to glacier preservation
Meanwhile, India reaffirmed its commitment to glacier preservation at the Conference, with MoS Singh underlining that the retreat of glaciers represents not only a warning but an immediate reality with far-reaching implications for water security, biodiversity, and the livelihoods of billions of people.
Highlighting the global and regional consequences of glacial retreat, he said that the phenomenon is accelerating, with disproportionate impacts on mountain regions such as the Himalayas.
The Minister reiterated India’s deep-rooted concern, as a country intrinsically connected to the Himalayan ecosystem, and outlined a series of ongoing initiatives aimed at glacial monitoring and climate adaptation.
"India is undertaking strategic actions under the National Mission for Sustaining the Himalayan Ecosystem (NMSHE), a key component of India’s National Action Plan on Climate Change (NAPCC) as well as the establishment of a Centre for Cryosphere and Climate Change Studies, designed to advance research and monitoring of glaciers and glacial lakes in the Indian Himalayan Region," Singh said.
He reaffirmed India’s commitment to equity and the principle of Common but Differentiated Responsibilities and Respective Capabilities (CBDR–RC) in international climate action.
The Minister said that while South Asia contributes minimally to global cumulative emissions, it remains highly vulnerable to climate change impacts.
"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India continues to pursue an ambitious and balanced climate strategy. The country has made significant progress toward its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) under the Paris Agreement," Singh said.
He emphasised that the need for differentiated and context-specific approaches to climate adaptation and mitigation, recognizing varying national circumstances, development needs, and historical responsibilities, are imperative.
Welcoming the declaration of 2025 as the International Year of Glaciers’ Preservation and the Decade (2025–2034) of Action for Cryospheric Sciences, the Minister called for enhanced global cooperation, shared scientific research and increased financial and technological support for developing countries.
He said India stands ready to strengthen partnerships, share expertise, and contribute meaningfully to collective efforts to safeguard glaciers and ensure the resilience of our shared future.
