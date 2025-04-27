ETV Bharat / bharat

Pakistan Violates LoC Ceasefire For 3rd Consecutive Night; Indian Army Retaliates

Pakistan Army posts initiated unprovoked small arms fire across the LoC in areas opposite the Tutmari Gali and the Rampur sectors

Pakistan Violates LoC Ceasefire For 3rd Consecutive Night; Indian Army Retaliates
Representational image (ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 27, 2025 at 8:02 AM IST

1 Min Read

Srinagar: Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing, violating the ceasefire along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday and added Indian Army soldiers "responded effectively".

This was the third consecutive night that Pakistan resorted to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC).

"On the intervening night of April 26-27, Pakistan Army posts initiated unprovoked small arms fire across the LoC in areas opposite the Tutmari Gali and the Rampur sectors," the officials said. They said Indian Army soldiers "responded effectively with appropriate small arms fire".

Meanwhile, Kulgam Police, in a coordinated operation with the Army and CRPF on Saturday, arrested two terrorist associates and recovered a cache of arms and ammunition in south Kashmir's Kulgam district.

According to an official release, during a routine checkpoint established at Matalhama Chowk Thokerpora, Qaimoh, two individuals were intercepted and subsequently arrested. They have been identified as Bilal Ahmad Bhat, son of Abdul Salam Bhat, and Mohd Ismail Bhat, son of Ghulam Mohammad Bhat, both residents of Thokerpora, Qaimoh.

(With inputs from agencies).

