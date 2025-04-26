ETV Bharat / bharat

Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Along LoC In Kashmir, Army Responds Appropriately: Defence Official

Unprovoked firing was carried out by multiple Pakistan Army posts all across the Line of Control in Kashmir on the nights of April 25-26.

April 26, 2025

Srinagar: Pakistan violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control in the Kashmir valley by resorting to unprovoked firing, a defence official said on Saturday and added the army responded appropriately. "On the night of April 25-26, unprovoked small firing was carried out by multiple Pakistan Army posts all across the Line of Control in Kashmir," the Srinagar-based defence official said.

He said army troops responded to the ceasefire violations appropriately with small arms. "No casualties have been reported," he added.

