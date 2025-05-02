ETV Bharat / bharat

Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Again As LoC Heats Up With More Firing That Expands To 4 Districts In Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: Pakistani troops continued ceasefire violations along the Line of Control as tension simmered on Thursday night when they resorted to an 'unprovoked' firing in four districts of Jammu and Kashmir, the Army said.

"During the night of 01-02 May 2025, Pakistan Army posts resorted to unprovoked small arms firing from posts across the Line of Control opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Naushera and Akhnoor areas of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir," an Army official said.

He said that the Indian Army responded effectively in a calibrated and proportionate manner. Earlier, the firing was restricted to frontier Kupwara, Jammu's Poonch and Rajouri districts. But now it has expanded to the LoC falling in Baramulla districts.

This is the eighth straight night since the LoC has seen ceasefire violations from the Pakistan Army as tension mounts between India and Pakistan. It has promoted people in remote border villages to ready underground bunkers fearing any eventuality.