Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Again As LoC Heats Up With More Firing That Expands To 4 Districts In Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: Pakistani troops continued ceasefire violations along the Line of Control as tension simmered on Thursday night when they resorted to an 'unprovoked' firing in four districts of Jammu and Kashmir, the Army said.
"During the night of 01-02 May 2025, Pakistan Army posts resorted to unprovoked small arms firing from posts across the Line of Control opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Naushera and Akhnoor areas of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir," an Army official said.
He said that the Indian Army responded effectively in a calibrated and proportionate manner. Earlier, the firing was restricted to frontier Kupwara, Jammu's Poonch and Rajouri districts. But now it has expanded to the LoC falling in Baramulla districts.
This is the eighth straight night since the LoC has seen ceasefire violations from the Pakistan Army as tension mounts between India and Pakistan. It has promoted people in remote border villages to ready underground bunkers fearing any eventuality.
These incidents have put the ceasefire agreement signed between the two arch-rival nuclear-armed neighbours in 2021 in jeopardy. The tension mounted after terrorists with links to Pakistan stormed high altitude Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam killing 25 tourists and a local pony operator on April 22.
Since then, India has responded with a series of measures including suspending the Indus Water Treaty and downgrading diplomatic ties, closure of crossing at Attari-Wagah and evicting Pakistani nationals from India.
In retaliation, Pakistan blocked its airspace for Indian airlines, closed the Wagah border crossing, suspended all trade with India and stated that any attempt to divert water meant for Pakistan under the Indus Waters Treaty would be considered an "act of war."
The firing incidents occurred despite the directors general of military operations (DGMOs) of both countries speaking over the hotline on Tuesday. The Pakistan military has been warned against the unprovoked firings, people familiar with the DGMO talks said.