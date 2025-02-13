ETV Bharat / bharat

Pak Troops Violate Ceasefire In J-K, Suffer 'Heavy Casualties' After Indian Army Retaliates

Jammu: Pakistani troops on Wednesday violated ceasefire by resorting to unprovoked firing on Indian posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, prompting a befitting response by the Indian Army, security officials said.

The extent of damage on the Pakistan side was not known immediately but the officials said the enemy forces suffered “heavy casualties”. The Indian Army neither confirmed nor denied the information.

The ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the Krishna Ghati sector came a day after two Indian Army personnel including a captain were killed in an improvised explosive device (IED) explosion triggered by suspected terrorists near the LoC in the Akhnoor sector of Jammu district.

The ceasefire violation along the LoC is very rare ever since India and Pakistan renewed the ceasefire agreement on February 25, 2021. The officials said Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing on a forward post in the Tarkundi area along the LoC, prompting a strong retaliation by the Indian Army which resulted in "heavy casualties" among the enemy forces.

An undated video of a Pakistani army officer is making rounds on social media paying last respects to killed soldiers. Meanwhile, the officials said a junior commissioned officer (JCO) of the Indian Army sustained minor injuries when he accidentally stepped over a landmine in the same sector this evening.

The JCO, who is a resident of Mendhar, was part of a patrolling party keeping a close vigil on the LoC to prevent infiltration of terrorists, they said, adding the injured officer was evacuated to the military hospital. The situation along the LoC is tense following a spurt in hostile activities from across the border over the past week, the officials said.