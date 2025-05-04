ETV Bharat / bharat

Pahalgam Attack: Pakistan Shuts Ports For Indian Ships After New Delhi Bans Imports From Islamabad

BSF soldiers perform during the Beating the Retreat Ceremony during the 75th Republic Day at the Attari-Wagah border between India and Pakistan in Amritsar on Jan 27, 2025. ( ANI )

New Delhi: Pakistan has banned the use of its ports by Indian flag carriers, hours after New Delhi imposed fresh punitive measures, including a ban on import of goods and entry of Pakistani ships into its ports, against Islamabad.

India on Saturday imposed a ban on the import of goods coming from or transiting through Pakistan and also the entry of Pakistani ships into its ports even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the country is committed to take "firm and decisive" action against terrorists and their backers.

Pakistan late Saturday ordered that any “Indian flag carriers shall not be allowed to visit any Pakistani port”, Dawn, a Pakistani newspaper reported.

“In view of the recent development of maritime situation with neighbouring country, Pakistan in order to safeguard maritime sovereignty, economic interest and national security enforces following measures with immediate effect: Indian flag carriers shall not be allowed to visit any Pakistani port, Pakistani flag carriers shall not visit any Indian port (and) any exemption or dispensation shall be examined and decided on case to case basis,” the newspaper reported.

The Dawn newspaper had quoted an order issued late Saturday by Pakistan’s Ministry of Maritime Affairs’ Ports and Shipping Wing. Ties between the two neighbouring countries plummeted following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, mostly tourists.

In fresh punitive measures against Pakistan that came into effect immediately amid heightened Indo-Pak tensions in the wake of the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, India also suspended the exchange of mails, parcels from the neighbouring country via air and surface routes.

Besides banning entry of Pakistani ships into Indian ports, India also barred Indian ships from visiting Pakistani ports, according to the Directorate General of Shipping (DGS). The restrictions were put into place with immediate effect, officials said.