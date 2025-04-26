ETV Bharat / bharat

Pakistan Shuts Airspace To Indian Flights: Experts Warn Of Longer Journeys, Soaring Costs, And Ticket Hikes

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: In the aftermath of the deadly terror strike in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, India has initiated several strong measures against Pakistan. Pakistan has in retaliation, shut out its airspace to India, resulting in major operational bottlenecks and financial implications for Indian airlines.

According to Pakistan's declaration after 6 PM IST on April 24, no Indian aircraft can fly through Pakistan's airspace. The sudden announcement forced several Indian airlines to react quickly as they had many aircrafts already airborne and some of their flights could fly over Pakistani territory.

"This has not happened for the first time," said Harsh Vardhan, an aviation expert, told ETV Bharat. "Pakistan has closed airspace before, and after the Balakot airstrike in 2019, Air India had to make a technical halt mid-way on its North America flights, and the same is happening again"

The aviation ban by Pakistan, as emphasised by Harsh Vardhan, would affect most flights bound to the west from India. "Our flights to the US, Europe and the Gulf countries will be hit hard. The flying time will increase considerably, may be from 40 to 75 minutes, because of the detours," he said.

He warned that though passengers who have already booked their tickets are not likely to incur immediate fare hikes but prolonged closure of the Pakistani airspace could result in sharp increases.

"If the standoff continues beyond three to six weeks, one can expect airlines to revise the ticket prices upwards," said Harsh Vardhan. "The major factor here is fuel consumption, which will rise because of longer flying times and thus would push up travel costs."

A pilot flying on international routes in this sector, told ETV Bharat without being named: "Flights to Europe and to the East Coast of the United States will be longer and will burn more fuel. Airlines may also have to go for technical refuelling stops, incurring higher costs."

Pilots will now have extended duty hours, complicating logistics for the airlines, it was feared. "Standby pilots and crew will be needed to avoid exceeding Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) and also to manage fatigue risk," explained the pilot.

"All these added costs from fuel to crew to technical stops, might reflect on ticket fare hike affecting air passengers in future," he added.

Historical Parallels: Lessons from 2019

Pakistan’s latest move mirrors its previous closure of airspace between February and July 2019, after India had carried out airstrikes in Balakot targeting Jaish-e-Mohammed terror camps. That five-month airspace shutdown had devastating financial impacts on Indian airlines, which had to reroute long-haul flights, leading to heavy losses.

According to India’s Civil Aviation Ministry sources, airlines suffered losses exceeding ₹500 crore during that period. Meanwhile, Pakistan incurred financial losses, too. BBC Urdu reported that Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Minister at the time, Ghulam Sarwar Khan, admitted that the closure cost Pakistan around $50 million in losses over flight revenue.

Disproportionate Impact on North India Airports

The current airspace ban by Pakistan is expected to hit flights from Delhi, Amritsar, and Lucknow particularly hard. These airports, serving as major gateways for flights heading westward, now face immediate operational hurdles.