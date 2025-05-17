Pakistan Scared After Indian Armed Forces Struck Its Terrorist Camps: Amit Shah

Gandhinagar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said Pakistan is scared after Indian armed forces destroyed terrorist camps 100 km inside the country.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah said that the world is amazed at the 'befitting reply' he gave to Pakistan. “Since assuming power, the Prime Minister has given such a befitting reply to the terrorist attacks that the world is amazed and Pakistan is scared,” Shah said at a gathering as he inaugurated multiple projects in Gandhinagar.

The Home Minister said under Operation Sindoor, the headquarters of terror outfits like Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba in Pakistan were destroyed. "We destroyed nine such sites where terrorists used to be trained and were their hideouts,” he said. Shah said India destroyed nine major terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), targeting Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Hizbul Mujahideen facilities. Over 100 terrorists were killed in action.

The Home Minister said the attack at Uri was answered with a surgical strike while the killing of 40 CRPF soldiers at Pulwama led to an air strike. After the attack on tourists in Pahalgam, India launched Operation Sindoor was launched. While terrorist headquarters were razed to the ground, those who planned the attack on innocent civilians in Pahalgam were silenced, he said. He said the international security community has been stunned by the scale and precision of Operation Sindoor.

Shah said India's Air Defence System has become so perfect that none of the missiles or drones launched by Pakistan landed in India. Shah began a two-day visit to Gujarat and inaugurated health centres in Vavol and Pethapur, and an underpass in Gandhinagar.