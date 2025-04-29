ETV Bharat / bharat

Pakistan Violates Ceasefire For Fifth Consecutive Night, Resorts To Unprovoked Firing In J-K's Baramulla, Kupwara, Akhnoor

Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing for the fifth consecutive night along the LoC amid heightened tensions between the two countries following Pahalgam terror attack.

Jammu: Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir for a fifth consecutive night, expanding the arc of violations to the Akhnoor sector of Jammu district, an official said on Tuesday. This was the fifth consecutive night that Pakistan resorted to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC) amid heightened tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad following last week's terror attack in Pahalgam.

"During the night of April 28-29, the Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked small arms firing across the LoC in areas opposite Kupwara and Baramulla districts, as well as the Akhnoor sector," a defence spokesperson said. The Indian Army responded in a measured and effective manner to the provocation, he added.

There were no immediate reports of any casualties. Starting with unprovoked small arms firing at several posts along the LoC in Kupwara and Baramulla districts of north Kashmir, Pakistan expanded its ceasefire violation to the Poonch sector and subsequently to Akhnoor.

PAKISTAN UNPROVOKED FIRINGFIRING ACROSS KASHMIRPAKISTANJAMMU AND KASHMIRPAK FIRES ALONG LOC IN KASHMIR

