Pakistan Repatriation Would Be Nothing Short Of A Nightmare: Pakistani Brides In Kashmir

By Parvez ud Din

Srinagar: For Dilshada Begum, the thought of returning to Pakistan without her children is unbearable — "a nightmare, not a homecoming," she says with a trembling voice. Widowed and living in Kashmir for over a decade, Dilshada is among hundreds of Pakistani women whose lives have been thrown into uncertainty following India's directive to deport all Pakistani nationals in the wake of the deadly Pahalgam terror attack.

"We want both — our maternal home and our marital home," Dilshada says passionately, expressing the plea of dozens of women like her. "Instead of forcing us into complete return, the government should provide us with travel permits so we can visit both sides. We are not tourists; we are part of families here now, with children born and raised in Kashmir."

Dilshada's words came amid heightened emotions after the Pahalgam tragedy, which she fiercely condemned. "It was a massacre of humanity," she said, her voice firm with anger and grief. "Those who committed this monstrous act cannot belong to any religion. They are demons who opened fire on innocent, unarmed people. They shook the conscience of humanity."

Since the attack, Dilshada confesses she lives in fear. "Without identity papers, anything could happen to us," she says. "We are scared for ourselves and for our children."

Dilshada, 38, hails from Muzaffarabad, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. In 2012, she married a Kashmiri man and settled here. Tragedy struck when her husband passed away, leaving her to raise five children alone. Today, one of her sons is already married.

"My family is here now," she says. "Sending me back would be like tearing me away from my soul. I am not alone; I have a home, children, and now grandchildren on this side of the border. How can I leave all this behind?"

She appeals to the Indian government to reconsider its stance. "We only ask for travel documents. We are longing to see our parents, our siblings, after so many years. We have both — sasural (marital family) here and maika (parental family) across the border. We deserve the right to visit both."

Another Pakistani woman, who requested anonymity, echoed similar sentiments. Married to a Kashmiri and living in the Valley for years, she clarified that the deportation order should only apply to Pakistani nationals on tourist visas, not those who have built their lives in Kashmir.

"We are deeply satisfied with the government's treatment so far," she said. "We are raising families here, living peacefully. Deporting us now would separate us from our children and throw us into unbearable distress."

She further highlighted that there are "hundreds of Pakistani women" living in Kashmir under similar circumstances. "All we are asking for is the permission to visit across the border and return, not to be deported completely."

The roots of this situation trace back to a policy initiated in 2010 under the then Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. With New Delhi’s blessing, the Jammu and Kashmir government launched a rehabilitation policy for Kashmiri youth who had crossed over to Pakistan between 1989 and 2009 during the peak of insurgency.

Official figures reveal that of the 4,587 Kashmiri men who had relocated to Pakistan, only 489 returned under this policy, often using Nepal as a route. Among them, many brought along Pakistani wives and children who have since settled in Kashmir.

However, the policy was abruptly halted in 2016, leaving many of these families in legal limbo citizens of nowhere. In the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chaired a high-level security meeting, directing officials to ensure the expulsion of Pakistani nationals from Jammu and Kashmir by the deadline set by the Union Home Ministry.

But for women like Dilshada, these sweeping decisions risk undoing decades of quiet integration."We condemn the attack with all our hearts," Dilshada reiterates. "But why should we, who have lived peacefully, loved, lost, and built families here, be punished for the crimes of a few monsters?"

In soft but steady words, Dilshada makes her final appeal: "Don't make us orphans again. We have already left behind our homes once. Give us a chance to belong to both sides."

As Kashmir mourns the loss from a senseless act of terror, another quieter tragedy looms — that of women and children who may soon be torn apart, not by bullets, but by bureaucracy.