Pakistan Must Be Held Accountable: MEA On Crackdown On Protesters In PoK

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal addresses the media during the weekly briefing in New Delhi on Friday, October 3, 2025. ( IANS )

New Delhi: India on Friday said Pakistan must be held accountable for its "horrific" human rights violations against innocent protesters in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK). Several areas in PoK have witnessed widespread protests with people demanding basic rights, justice and an end to what they described as systemic oppression.

"We have seen reports on protests in several areas of Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir, including brutalities by Pakistani forces on innocent civilians," external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.