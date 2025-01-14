ETV Bharat / bharat

Pakistan Making All Efforts To Destablilise Jammu And Kashmir: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Jammu: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that Pakistan was making all efforts to destabilize Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a rally at Akhnoor Tenda Artillery division, the Defense Minister took a sharp dig at Pakistan for its continued support of terrorism and criticized past Indian governments for losing strategic advantages in key battles. Singh stated that Pakistan had faced defeat in every conflict with India and continues to nurture terrorism despite its repeated failures.

“Whenever there has been a war between India and Pakistan, the latter has always had to face defeat. Since 1965, Pakistan has been fueling illegal infiltration and terrorism, hoping that the Muslim population in Jammu and Kashmir would side with their army. However, neither in 1965 nor during the peak of terrorism did the people of Jammu and Kashmir support Pakistan,” he said, adding Muslims gave sacrifices for the country and fought against Pakistan.

The Defence Minister accused Pakistan of harboring over 80% of the terrorists infiltrating into India. He asserted that Pakistan’s terror camps and launchpads remain operational, particularly in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (POJK).