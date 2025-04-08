ETV Bharat / bharat

Pakistan Issues Over 6,500 Visas To Indian Pilgrims For Baisakhi Festival

New Delhi: The Pakistan High Commission has issued more than 6,500 visas to Indian pilgrims to participate in the annual Baisakhi festival to be held from April 10-19, it said on Monday.

Every year, a large number of pilgrims from India visit Pakistan to observe various religious festivals or occasions under the framework of the Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines of 1974.

"On the occasion of Baisakhi celebrations, the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi has issued over 6,500 visas to pilgrims from India to participate in the annual festival scheduled to be held in Pakistan from April 10-19," the high commission said in a statement.