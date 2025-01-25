ETV Bharat / bharat

Pakistan's ISI Delegation In Bangladesh, India Says Keeping Eye On All Activities

New Delhi: India is keeping a close watch on the activities in Bangladesh amid reports of Pakistani spy agency ISI's Director General of Analysis Maj Gen Shahid Amir Afsar and certain other officials currently visiting Dhaka.

There has been an increase in engagement between Bangladeshi and Pakistani military officials in the recent past. On Friday, India said it keeps a close watch on developments in the neighbourhood having a bearing on national security and takes "appropriate" action if required.

The visit to Dhaka by the Pakistani military officials came after a delegation of Bangladeshi military officials toured Pakistan and held meetings with the three service chiefs.

"We keep an eye on all activities around the country and in the region, as well as all activities affecting national security, and the government will take appropriate steps," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in response to a question at his weekly media briefing.