Pakistan Hands Over BSF Jawan Purnam Shaw

Amritsar: Pakistan on Wednesday handed over BSF jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw, apprehended on April 23, to India via the Attari-Wagah border front in Punjab, the force said. The constable was handed over to the Border Security Force (BSF) by the Pakistan Rangers at 10:30 am. The handover was conducted peacefully and under established protocols, a BSF spokesperson said.

In a statement issued by the Public Relations Officer, Punjab Frontier, Border Security Force, it said, "The BSF Constable had accidentally crossed the border during his duty on April 23 and had been in the custody of the Pakistan Rangers."

Shaw, who belongs to West Bengal's Hooghly district, was apprehended by the Rangers on April 23 along the India-Pakistan International Border in Ferozepur district, a day after the Pahalgam terror attack. The development comes days after India and Pakistan agreed to an “understanding" to cease military operations on May 10, apparently after the latter escalated the situation on the border, in response to India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’ which pummeled and pounced on many terror bases and their key infrastructure in Pakistan as well as Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on May 7.

When the country was celebrating the success of Operation Sindoor, launched by the Indian Army on May 7, the Shaw family was in panic. Earlier, BSF jawan Purnam Shaw's wife Rajni visited Ferozpur and met senior BSF officials, pleading for their intervention to secure his release and a team of BSF officials assured the family that all measures were being taken to ensure the BSF jawan's return, people in the know said.

According to the BSF statement release, "With the consistent efforts of BSF through regular flag meetings with Pakistan Rangers and through other communication channels, the repatriation of BSF Constable has become possible."

Read More