Pakistan Flag Painted On Goa Road, Speaker Tawadkar Files Complaint

The apparent intention behind painting the flag on a road was to insult it, but both BJP and Congress leaders took exception.

Pakistan Flag Painted On Goa Road, Speaker Tawadkar Files Complaint
File photo of Pakistani flag (Getty Images)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 2, 2025 at 5:10 PM IST

Panaji: A group of citizens led by Goa Legislative Assembly Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar on Friday filed a complaint against unidentified persons after Pakistan's flag was found painted on a road in Canacona town. Tawadkar, MLA from Canacona, mentioned in the complaint that the neighbouring country's flag was found painted at three locations.

The apparent intention behind painting the flag on a road was to insult it, but both BJP and Congress leaders took exception.

"Kindly take appropriate action against unknown persons or culprits, and an investigation may be carried out as per the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita," read the complaint filed by Tawadkar on behalf of the town's people. Earlier in the day, Congress leader Sunil Kawthankar too demanded action in this regard. The flag of Pakistan should not be painted on any Indian property, instead it should be burnt, he said.

If it was being done to protest against the neighbouring country in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, it should have been done openly and not at night, the Congress leader said. "Every Indian should protest in public against Pakistan," he added.

India launched a diplomatic strike against Pakistan following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 people.

