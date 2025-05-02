ETV Bharat / bharat

Pakistan Flag Painted On Goa Road, Speaker Tawadkar Files Complaint

Panaji: A group of citizens led by Goa Legislative Assembly Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar on Friday filed a complaint against unidentified persons after Pakistan's flag was found painted on a road in Canacona town. Tawadkar, MLA from Canacona, mentioned in the complaint that the neighbouring country's flag was found painted at three locations.

The apparent intention behind painting the flag on a road was to insult it, but both BJP and Congress leaders took exception.

"Kindly take appropriate action against unknown persons or culprits, and an investigation may be carried out as per the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita," read the complaint filed by Tawadkar on behalf of the town's people. Earlier in the day, Congress leader Sunil Kawthankar too demanded action in this regard. The flag of Pakistan should not be painted on any Indian property, instead it should be burnt, he said.