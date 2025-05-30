Pakistan Exposes Itself To World That It Supports Terrorism: Amit Shah

Jammu: Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated today that by reacting to the attack by Indian forces on terror headquarters and considering it as an attack on itself, Pakistan has given a message to the world that it breeds and supports terrorism.

"Indian forces led a precision attack on terror headquarters inside Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK), but Pakistan resorted to shelling on our civilian areas and in which Poonch suffered a huge loss, which was a clear indication that Pakistan breeds and supports terrorism,” the Home Minister said.

He was speaking on the occasion to distribute the appointment letter among the next to the kin of those killed in Pakistani shelling in Poonch today. He expressed his condolences to the families who have suffered loss and said, “These appointment letters in no way can fill the void which you have suffered, but this is the commitment that the Centre stands by you in these difficult times. We stand like a rock with you in these difficult times."

"We have a clear policy that terror and talks will not go together and blood and water can’t flow together,” he added.

Maintaining that the whole world has come to know about the defence capabilities of India, Shah said, "We have given a clear message that India will not tolerate any aggression on its people, borders and forces and will give a much stronger reply.”

"After Pahalgam attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided to give a befitting reply to Pakistan and terrorists operating from there with the same force and brute force and on the night of May 7, terror headquarters were targeted. Neither forces were attacked nor their civilian areas, and by keeping restraints, terror camps were dismantled. Frustrated Pakistan targeted civilian areas, and Poonch bore the brunt of it. Perhaps for the first time after freedom, Poonch has been attacked, and all along Poonch, Pakistan attacked religious places like temples, Gurduwaras and Madrassas, and the whole world condemns the attack of Pakistan,” he said.

“When Pakistan targeted civilian areas, India responded by targeting nine of their air bases with precision and dismantling everything there, which resulted in Pakistan asking for a ceasefire,” the Home Minister added.

He appreciated the Jammu & Kashmir government and administration for standing with the people in these difficult times and said that one bureaucrat lost his life while performing his duties. “With the way the administration reacted, it minimised the human loss. The bunkers constructed in these areas have also helped in saving lives, and many more bunkers will be constructed,” he said.

He announced that soon a rehabilitation package for religious places and business establishments, which have suffered loss, will be given by the Centre.

Shah also visited the religious places attacked by Pakistani forces and met the affected families as well.