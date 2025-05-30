ETV Bharat / bharat

Pakistan Deployed Heavy Tanks, Artillery Along Gujarat Border After Operation Sindoor Launch: BSF IG Abhishek Pathak

Gandhinagar: Border Security Forces (BSF) Inspector General (IG) Abhishek Pathak on Saturday revealed that Pakistan had deployed tanks and artillery along the Gujarat border after India launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Addressing a press conference here today, Pathak claimed that Pakistan also sent over 600 drones into Indian territory, and all were intercepted and shot down by India’s strong defensive response.

“Upon receiving intelligence of Pakistani troop movements and deployment of heavy tanks and artillery on the Gujarat border, the BSF, Army, Navy and Air Force started their preparations,” IG Pathak said. “The BSF promptly deployed heavy weapons and surveillance equipment to counter the threat,” he said.

“In retaliation, on May 8, Pakistan launched relentless drone and missile attacks. Since Operation Sindoor, Pakistan carried out over 600 drone strikes until the ceasefire, but the BSF, backed by the Army and Air Force, successfully thwarted every single attack,” he added.

Indian armed forces carried out precision strikes against terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir following the Pahalgam attack. Following this, security was heightened along the borders and at crucial military and government installations.