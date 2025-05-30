Pakistan Deployed Heavy Tanks, Artillery Along Gujarat Border After Operation Sindoor Launch: BSF IG Abhishek Pathak

Gandhinagar: Border Security Forces (BSF) Inspector General (IG) Abhishek Pathak on Saturday revealed that Pakistan had deployed tanks and artillery along the Gujarat border after India launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.
Addressing a press conference here today, Pathak claimed that Pakistan also sent over 600 drones into Indian territory, and all were intercepted and shot down by India’s strong defensive response.
“Upon receiving intelligence of Pakistani troop movements and deployment of heavy tanks and artillery on the Gujarat border, the BSF, Army, Navy and Air Force started their preparations,” IG Pathak said. “The BSF promptly deployed heavy weapons and surveillance equipment to counter the threat,” he said.
“In retaliation, on May 8, Pakistan launched relentless drone and missile attacks. Since Operation Sindoor, Pakistan carried out over 600 drone strikes until the ceasefire, but the BSF, backed by the Army and Air Force, successfully thwarted every single attack,” he added.
#WATCH | #OperationSindoor | Gandhinagar: IG, BSF Gujarat, Abhishek Pathak says, " ... after may 8, pakistan attacked with missiles and drones, but the air defence system of our forces performed very well and no harm was caused to us. at the gujarat frontier, more than 500 drones…
Indian armed forces carried out precision strikes against terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir following the Pahalgam attack. Following this, security was heightened along the borders and at crucial military and government installations.
“Despite Pakistan’s aggressive assaults, not a single BSF jawan or civilian on the Gujarat border was harmed,” he claimed.
The IG also praised the women BSF personnel for showing courage and dedication during tough and crucial operations. "The women constables deployed on the border displayed courage by working side by side with the male jawans on every front. Whether patrolling, surveillance or communication control, women discharged their duties with utmost devotion and efficiency," he said.
During the escalating tension and armed confrontations, the BSF Director General personally visited the most difficult creek areas, ensuring operational readiness and uplifting the morale of the deployed personnel, he said. “Senior officers also consistently visited border posts to motivate the troops and oversee strategic responses,” Pathak said.
He also praised the state government for “unwavering support” and “leaving no stone unturned to ensure the safety of border residents”.
Pathak assured that the BSF remains vigilant every moment to safeguard the nation, be it to protect borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh, the snow-covered peaks of Jammu and Kashmir or the marshy lands of Sir Creek in Gujarat.
“The Gujarat Frontier of the BSF is tasked with securing the international border from Rajasthan’s Barmer to Gujarat’s Sir Creek. This region poses immense challenges due to its harsh geographical and climatic conditions. The Barmer region, with its scorching deserts and temperatures reaching 50°C, makes patrolling extremely difficult. Despite this, BSF soldiers remain steadfast in their duties,” he said.
“Gujarat’s border comprises both desert and creek terrain, where movement routes are limited and marshy. Foot patrols and operations in these areas are especially demanding due to the salty land and hot, humid climate,” he said.
