ETV Bharat / bharat

Pakistan Deployed Heavy Tanks, Artillery Along Gujarat Border After Operation Sindoor Launch: BSF IG Abhishek Pathak

Pathak claimed that Pakistan also sent over 600 drones into Indian territory, and all were intercepted and shot down by India’s strong defensive response.

Pakistan Deployed Heavy Tanks, Artillery Along Gujarat Border After Operation Sindoor Launch: BSF IG Abhishek Pathak
Pakistan Deployed Heavy Tanks, Artillery Along Gujarat Border After Operation Sindoor Launch: BSF IG Abhishek Pathak (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 30, 2025 at 8:43 PM IST

2 Min Read

Gandhinagar: Border Security Forces (BSF) Inspector General (IG) Abhishek Pathak on Saturday revealed that Pakistan had deployed tanks and artillery along the Gujarat border after India launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Addressing a press conference here today, Pathak claimed that Pakistan also sent over 600 drones into Indian territory, and all were intercepted and shot down by India’s strong defensive response.

“Upon receiving intelligence of Pakistani troop movements and deployment of heavy tanks and artillery on the Gujarat border, the BSF, Army, Navy and Air Force started their preparations,” IG Pathak said. “The BSF promptly deployed heavy weapons and surveillance equipment to counter the threat,” he said.

“In retaliation, on May 8, Pakistan launched relentless drone and missile attacks. Since Operation Sindoor, Pakistan carried out over 600 drone strikes until the ceasefire, but the BSF, backed by the Army and Air Force, successfully thwarted every single attack,” he added.

Indian armed forces carried out precision strikes against terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir following the Pahalgam attack. Following this, security was heightened along the borders and at crucial military and government installations.

“Despite Pakistan’s aggressive assaults, not a single BSF jawan or civilian on the Gujarat border was harmed,” he claimed.

The IG also praised the women BSF personnel for showing courage and dedication during tough and crucial operations. "The women constables deployed on the border displayed courage by working side by side with the male jawans on every front. Whether patrolling, surveillance or communication control, women discharged their duties with utmost devotion and efficiency," he said.

During the escalating tension and armed confrontations, the BSF Director General personally visited the most difficult creek areas, ensuring operational readiness and uplifting the morale of the deployed personnel, he said. “Senior officers also consistently visited border posts to motivate the troops and oversee strategic responses,” Pathak said.

He also praised the state government for “unwavering support” and “leaving no stone unturned to ensure the safety of border residents”.

Pathak assured that the BSF remains vigilant every moment to safeguard the nation, be it to protect borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh, the snow-covered peaks of Jammu and Kashmir or the marshy lands of Sir Creek in Gujarat.

“The Gujarat Frontier of the BSF is tasked with securing the international border from Rajasthan’s Barmer to Gujarat’s Sir Creek. This region poses immense challenges due to its harsh geographical and climatic conditions. The Barmer region, with its scorching deserts and temperatures reaching 50°C, makes patrolling extremely difficult. Despite this, BSF soldiers remain steadfast in their duties,” he said.

“Gujarat’s border comprises both desert and creek terrain, where movement routes are limited and marshy. Foot patrols and operations in these areas are especially demanding due to the salty land and hot, humid climate,” he said.

Read More

  1. If Navy Had Acted In Operation Sindoor, Pakistan Could Have Split Into Four Parts: Rajnath Singh Aboard INS Vikrant
  2. Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi, His Wife Take Initiation From Rambhadracharya; He Asks 'POK' In 'Gurudakshina'

Gandhinagar: Border Security Forces (BSF) Inspector General (IG) Abhishek Pathak on Saturday revealed that Pakistan had deployed tanks and artillery along the Gujarat border after India launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Addressing a press conference here today, Pathak claimed that Pakistan also sent over 600 drones into Indian territory, and all were intercepted and shot down by India’s strong defensive response.

“Upon receiving intelligence of Pakistani troop movements and deployment of heavy tanks and artillery on the Gujarat border, the BSF, Army, Navy and Air Force started their preparations,” IG Pathak said. “The BSF promptly deployed heavy weapons and surveillance equipment to counter the threat,” he said.

“In retaliation, on May 8, Pakistan launched relentless drone and missile attacks. Since Operation Sindoor, Pakistan carried out over 600 drone strikes until the ceasefire, but the BSF, backed by the Army and Air Force, successfully thwarted every single attack,” he added.

Indian armed forces carried out precision strikes against terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir following the Pahalgam attack. Following this, security was heightened along the borders and at crucial military and government installations.

“Despite Pakistan’s aggressive assaults, not a single BSF jawan or civilian on the Gujarat border was harmed,” he claimed.

The IG also praised the women BSF personnel for showing courage and dedication during tough and crucial operations. "The women constables deployed on the border displayed courage by working side by side with the male jawans on every front. Whether patrolling, surveillance or communication control, women discharged their duties with utmost devotion and efficiency," he said.

During the escalating tension and armed confrontations, the BSF Director General personally visited the most difficult creek areas, ensuring operational readiness and uplifting the morale of the deployed personnel, he said. “Senior officers also consistently visited border posts to motivate the troops and oversee strategic responses,” Pathak said.

He also praised the state government for “unwavering support” and “leaving no stone unturned to ensure the safety of border residents”.

Pathak assured that the BSF remains vigilant every moment to safeguard the nation, be it to protect borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh, the snow-covered peaks of Jammu and Kashmir or the marshy lands of Sir Creek in Gujarat.

“The Gujarat Frontier of the BSF is tasked with securing the international border from Rajasthan’s Barmer to Gujarat’s Sir Creek. This region poses immense challenges due to its harsh geographical and climatic conditions. The Barmer region, with its scorching deserts and temperatures reaching 50°C, makes patrolling extremely difficult. Despite this, BSF soldiers remain steadfast in their duties,” he said.

“Gujarat’s border comprises both desert and creek terrain, where movement routes are limited and marshy. Foot patrols and operations in these areas are especially demanding due to the salty land and hot, humid climate,” he said.

Read More

  1. If Navy Had Acted In Operation Sindoor, Pakistan Could Have Split Into Four Parts: Rajnath Singh Aboard INS Vikrant
  2. Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi, His Wife Take Initiation From Rambhadracharya; He Asks 'POK' In 'Gurudakshina'

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

OPERATION SINDOORPAHALGAM TERROR ATTACKPAKISTANBSF IG ON OPERATION SINDOOR

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

COVID-19 Subvariant NB.1.8.1; Is It Deadly? Everything You Need To Know About This New Virus

Bound By Blood, Bonded By A Kidney: 85-Year-Old Mother Saves Daughter’s Life In Jaipur

Bose Did It First, BYD Made It Real: The Evolution of Suspension Tech And Jumping Cars

Harnessing The Bounties Of Nature: Gulli Oil Extracted By Melghat Tribals Heals Aches And Wounds, Has Medicinal Values

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.