ETV Bharat / bharat

Pakistan Delegates Carry Ashes Of 400 People For Immersion In Haridwar

Ramnath Maharaj, who led the seven-member delegation, said ashes will be immersed in the Ganges adhering to Sanatan Dharma following a puja at Nigambodhi Ghat.

The delegates after reaching the Attari-Wagah border.
The delegates after reaching the Attari-Wagah border. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 4, 2025, 3:12 PM IST

Amritsar: The ashes of 400 people, including 350 Hindus and 50 Sikhs who died since 2011 in Pakistan, were carried by a delegation of Sanatan Dharma which reached the Attari-Wagah border en route to Haridwar for immersion.

Ramnath Maharaj, who led the seven-member delegation, said the ashes will be immersed in the Ganges adhering to Sanatan Dharma and a puja will be performed at Nigambodhi Ghat in Delhi a fortnight before the immersion at the Sati Ghar on February 21.

"Some of the deceased were victims of road accidents, some had natural deaths. There are many children and old martyrs, whose ashes could not reach. They were supposed to float the ashes during the Pitri Shraddha, but we did not get a visa at that time. The government is also appealing for the grant of visas at the right time for the performance of obsequies. This is the third time we brought ashes to India this way. Before this, the ashes of Indians who died in Pakistan were brought and floated in the Ganges," he said.

Maharaj further said he brought the ashes in 2016 and 2011, and this was the third time the visa process should be expedited so that the kin of the deceased wouldn't have to wait for years before immersing the ashes.

Arun Mahal, the protocol officer, said, "On Monday, a delegation of about seven members including children and women, led by Shri Ramnath Maharaj, arrived from Pakistan with about 400 ashes. The families live in Karachi. They arrived through the Attari-Wagah border. From there, they will leave for Haridwar by train from Amritsar."

Mahal added that since 2011, all people who died there due to any disease or other reason, have reached India with their ashes. The ashes are being taken to Haridwar by Ramnath Maharaj, the leader of Nishkam Seva Sanstha, for immersion with full rituals.

Also Read:

  1. King Of Bhutan Arrives In Lucknow Ahead Of Holy Dip At Kumbh
  2. In Tributes To Kumbh Stampede Victims, LoP Kharge Says 'Thousands' Died; Treasury Protests

Amritsar: The ashes of 400 people, including 350 Hindus and 50 Sikhs who died since 2011 in Pakistan, were carried by a delegation of Sanatan Dharma which reached the Attari-Wagah border en route to Haridwar for immersion.

Ramnath Maharaj, who led the seven-member delegation, said the ashes will be immersed in the Ganges adhering to Sanatan Dharma and a puja will be performed at Nigambodhi Ghat in Delhi a fortnight before the immersion at the Sati Ghar on February 21.

"Some of the deceased were victims of road accidents, some had natural deaths. There are many children and old martyrs, whose ashes could not reach. They were supposed to float the ashes during the Pitri Shraddha, but we did not get a visa at that time. The government is also appealing for the grant of visas at the right time for the performance of obsequies. This is the third time we brought ashes to India this way. Before this, the ashes of Indians who died in Pakistan were brought and floated in the Ganges," he said.

Maharaj further said he brought the ashes in 2016 and 2011, and this was the third time the visa process should be expedited so that the kin of the deceased wouldn't have to wait for years before immersing the ashes.

Arun Mahal, the protocol officer, said, "On Monday, a delegation of about seven members including children and women, led by Shri Ramnath Maharaj, arrived from Pakistan with about 400 ashes. The families live in Karachi. They arrived through the Attari-Wagah border. From there, they will leave for Haridwar by train from Amritsar."

Mahal added that since 2011, all people who died there due to any disease or other reason, have reached India with their ashes. The ashes are being taken to Haridwar by Ramnath Maharaj, the leader of Nishkam Seva Sanstha, for immersion with full rituals.

Also Read:

  1. King Of Bhutan Arrives In Lucknow Ahead Of Holy Dip At Kumbh
  2. In Tributes To Kumbh Stampede Victims, LoP Kharge Says 'Thousands' Died; Treasury Protests

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

IMMERSION OF ASHESHINDUSSIKHSSANATANA DHARMAPAKISTANI DELEGATES

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Government’s New Tax Policy To Benefit 1 Crore More People, Experts Expect Economic Boost

Union Budget 2025-26: With View To Revive Domestic Economy, Allocation For MEA Trimmed Down

Nobel Laureate Venki Ramakrishnan Reveals ‘Secrets Of Long Life’ At Jaipur Literature Festival 2025

9 Blackbucks Die In Two Months in Odisha, A Warning Sign For Puri Forest Department Conservation Plan

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.