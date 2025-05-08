ETV Bharat / bharat

A Day After 'Operation Sindoor', Pakistan Resorts To Cross-Border Shelling In J-K's Kupwara

Srinagar: Pakistani troops resorted to cross-border shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir for the second consecutive day on Thursday, a day after the Indian armed forces targeted terror infrastructure in the neighbouring country as part of 'Operation Sindoor'.

The Pakistani side targeted civilian areas in the Karnah area, firing shells and mortars after midnight, officials said. The Indian armed forces retaliated effectively against the unprovoked firing.

There are no reports of any casualties so far. Most of the civilian population in Karnah moved to safer areas on Wednesday after Pakistani troops resorted to shelling following India's 'Operation Sindoor'.

A day before, India carried out precision strikes at the terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PoJK on early Wednesday in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. Operation Sindoor targeted nine sites which were successfully hit. The Indian Army also documentary proofs, uploading three videos, which showed strikes at Gulpur Terrorist Camp, Abbas Terrorist Camp in the Kotli area and Mehmoona Joya Terrorist Camp.



Abbas Terrorist Camp at Kotli, situated 13 Km from the Line of Control (POJK), which is the nerve centre for training suicide bombers of Lashkar-e-Taiba and a key training infrastructure for over 50 terrorists, was destroyed at 1.04 am on Wednesday.