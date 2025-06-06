ETV Bharat / bharat

Pakistan Conspired To Attack Jammu & Kashmir's Tourism Sector: PM Modi

Katra: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a scathing attack on Pakistan, saying the neighbouring country conspired to attack and weaken the tourism sector in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Pakistan attacked our tourism sector with their terror attack in Pahalgam. It is an attack on all those humble families dependent on Tourism in Jammu & Kashmir," said PM Modi while addressing a public gathering in Katra in Jammu & Kashmir's Reasi district after inaugurating the Chenab railway bridge, the world’s highest rail bridge on Friday.

"Several generations in Jammu and Kashmir passed away waiting for railway connectivity. Today's programme is a huge celebration of India's unity and willpower. With the blessings of Mata Vaishnodevi, today the valley of Kashmir has been connected to India's rail network," added Modi.

This is Modi's first visit to Jammu & Kashmir since the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22.

"Pakistan's security forces and their terrorists never expected that India would enter their territory and destroy their terrorist establishments. In revenge for this, Pakistan attacked the innocent people of Poonch and other regions in the Jammu & Kashmir," he said.