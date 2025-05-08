ETV Bharat / bharat

Thirteen Civilians Killed In Pakistan's Ceasefire Violations Along LoC In Poonch

A property damaged after heavy firing and shelling by Pakistan military overnight across the Line of Control and International Border, in Rajouri district (PTI)
By PTI

Published : May 8, 2025 at 1:41 PM IST

New Delhi: Pakistan's ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir have claimed lives of 13 civilians in Poonch sector, and injured a total of 59 people, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday. Out of the total injured, 44 were from Poonch, the external publicity division of the MEA said.

The Pakistan Army has been resorting to heavy shelling in several sectors along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir that was effectively responded to by the Indian Army, military officials said. The intensity of Pakistani shelling has increased following India's military strikes on nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir early Wednesday.

"During the intervening night of May 7 and 8, Pakistan Army posts resorted to unprovoked fire using small arms and artillery guns across the LoC in areas opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Uri and Akhnoor in Jammu and Kashmir," a military official said. "The Indian Army responded proportionately," the official added.

In view of the escalating tension, the authorities have ordered that all educational institutions in five border districts of Jammu region will remain closed for the second day on Thursday.

