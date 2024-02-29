That Country Can't Comment on Our Internal Matters: India on Pakistan Raising Kashmir Issue at UN

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 3 hours ago

India's first secretary, Anupama Singh, rejected Pakistan's allegations about Jammu and Kashmir at the UN Human Rights Council, stating the territories are an "integral and inalienable part of India".

India's first secretary, Anupama Singh, rejected Pakistan's allegations about Jammu and Kashmir at the UN Human Rights Council, stating the territories are an "integral and inalienable part of India." Singh made her remarks while speaking at the 55th regular session of the UN Human Rights Council.

New Delhi: Responding to Pakistan's allegations about Jammu and Kashmir at the UN Human Rights Council, India, exercising its right to reply, said that Islamabad has no locus standi to comment on our internal matters.

During the 55th regular session of the UN Human Rights Council, India's first secretary said Anupama Singh, rejecting Pakistan's allegations, said the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are an "integral and inalienable part of India".

The Indian diplomat said, "A country that has a truly abysmal human rights record, which institutionalised the systemic persecution of its own minorities, commenting on India, which is demonstrably making great strides in achieving economic progress and social justice, is not merely ironical but perverse."

Anupama Singh said that it is deeply unfortunate for the Council's platform to have once again been "misused" to make patently false accusations against India.

Accusing Pakistan of sponsoring terrorism globally she charged that the country is supporting UNSC-sanctioned terrorists.

