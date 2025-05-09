Pakistan Can’t Last 4 Days In War With India, Opines Retired Colonel Abhay Patwardhan Amid Border Tensions

Nagpur: After the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, India responded with 'Operation Sindoor', targeting and destroying terrorist sites in Pakistan. Following this, tensions between India and Pakistan escalated, leading to a war-like situation along the India-Pakistan border.

Against this backdrop, ETV Bharat spoke with retired Colonel Abhay Patwardhan, who stated, 'If there is a war, Pakistan will not survive even four days against India.'"

Pakistani Army Defeated Worldwide

Pakistan made a nefarious attempt to attack several major cities in India. However, the Indian Army's air defence systems successfully foiled the attempt. As a result, the Pakistani army has faced defeat on a global scale. In contrast, India's air defence system has effectively repelled all attacks, which has significantly boosted the credibility of the Indian Army," said Abhay Patwardhan.

The Country's Borders Are Safe Due to the S-400 System

"Taking advantage of the darkness of night, the Pakistani Army attempted drone and missile attacks on Indian border areas. However, thanks to the Russian-made S-400 air defence system, not a single missile or drone launched by Pakistan could reach its target. India also possesses other weapons, which were deployed during this operation," said Abhay Patwardhan.

Anger Against Asim Munir

"Many people in Pakistan are angry with the country’s Army Chief, Asim Munir. He was appointed after replacing Sharif Mirza. In Pakistan, the army holds supreme power, and there are widespread allegations of corruption within it. Thousands of crores of rupees have reportedly been diverted to foreign banks. At that time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had warned that India would uproot terrorism. In response, Munir is said to have sent his entire family abroad. This, too, has added to the growing anger against him in Pakistan," said Abhay Patwardhan.

Asim Munir May Face Court-Martial

"Musharraf was court-martialed earlier in Pakistan, and that’s why Asim Munir is also likely to face court-martial. However, in Pakistan, they rarely punish their leaders. Except for Bhutto, most are sent to other countries. Munir will not be able to return to Pakistan unless he dies or there is a change in government," said Abhay Patwardhan.

