Explained | Who Are Pakistan's BAT Units, What Is Their MO, And How Has Indian Army Foiled Their Attacks

By ETV Bharat English Team Published : Jul 27, 2024, 4:01 PM IST

A 2023 photo of Army personnel keeping vigil along the Line of Control at Machil Sector, in Kupwara ( ANI )

Srinagar: The Line of Control (LoC) between India and Pakistan has seen an increase in hostile activities, with Pakistan's Border Action Teams (BAT) attempting to infiltrate Indian territory. These cross-border raids have caused multiple casualties and escalated tensions in the region. The latest of such raids attempted by a BAT Saturday (July 27) morning was foiled by the Indian Army, which said it shot dead one of the intruders. What are Pakistan’s Border Action Teams (BAT) Pakistan’s Border Action Teams (BAT) are specialized units designed for cross-border operations to assert control along the LoC. Comprising Pakistan's Special Services Group (SSG) and militants from groups such as Lashkar-e-Toiba, Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, and Jaish-e-Mohammad, these teams conduct raids up to three kilometres into Indian territory. Members receive extensive training from both the Pakistani Army and Air Force. How Do They Operate BAT operations typically involve six to seven Pakistani soldiers and a few militants who conduct systematic reconnaissance of vulnerable spots along the 778 km LoC before launching their raids. They are trained in guerrilla tactics, aiming to create disruptions and instil fear. Training and Objectives BAT members undergo eight months of training by the Pakistani Army and an additional four weeks by the Air Force. Their primary objective is to dominate the LoC through disruptive actions, often including barbaric acts such as beheadings. Timeline of BAT attacks On July 27, 2024, a Border Action Team (BAT) attack in the Machhal sector of Kupwara injured five Indian soldiers, including a Major. One of the soldiers later succumbed to his injuries. Earlier, on January 10, 2020, a BAT team decapitated a porter in Poonch district. Similarly, on August 1, 2019, the Indian Army successfully thwarted a BAT attack in the Keran sector, killing five to seven intruders. Before that, on December 31, 2018, a major BAT attempt in the Naugam sector was foiled, resulting in the deaths of two Pakistani soldiers.

On September 18, 2018, a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan was murdered and mutilated by BAT teams near the International Border in Samba district. Earlier, on May 1, 2017, a BAT team, along with non-state actors, beheaded two Indian security personnel in the Krishna Ghati sector. How Indian Army Responded The Indian Army has carried out several retaliatory operations across the Line of Control (LoC) in response to Border Action Team (BAT) attacks. One of the notable operations was Operation Ginger in 2011, during which Indian commandos targeted three Pakistani Army posts. This operation resulted in the deaths of at least 13 Pakistani soldiers, with three of them being decapitated. On May 26, 2017, Indian forces successfully repelled an attack by BAT members in the Uri sector. In this encounter, the Indian troops killed two members of the BAT. Further retaliation occurred on December 25-26, 2017, when Indian Ghatak commandos crossed the LoC into the Rawlakot-Rukh Chakri sector. This operation led to the deaths of at least three Pakistani soldiers, including a Major. What Army Said About Today's BAT Attack Today's infiltration attempt by Pakistani forces was thwarted by the Indian Army in the Machhal sector of Kupwara district, according to Lt. Col. MK Sahu, the Defence Spokesperson based in Srinagar. A group of two to three armed personnel crossed the Line of Control (LoC) and opened fire on a forward Army post in Machhal. The infiltrators took advantage of poor visibility and adverse weather conditions. In response, the alert Indian troops engaged in a fierce firefight with the intruders, the spokesperson said. He further said, "During this intense exchange of fire, one Pakistani intruder was killed, and weapons, ammunition, and other war-like stores were recovered. The identification and affiliation of this Pakistani national are currently being ascertained." "The firefight resulted in severe injuries to two Indian soldiers, who were promptly evacuated to the Base Hospital in Srinagar. Unfortunately, one of the injured soldiers succumbed to his injuries, while the other is in stable condition and responding well to treatment." Lt. Col. Sahu emphasized the Indian Army's commitment to securing the LoC: "Similar attempts by infiltrators, aided and abetted by the Pakistani Army, have exploited thick foliage and poor visibility in the past. However, these attempts have always been successfully thwarted and disrupted." He further asserted that the Indian Army remains steadfast in its resolve to maintain the sanctity of the Line of Control and to counter any hostile actions by Pakistani forces.