Pak Attacks With Drones, Munitions Along Western Border Effectively Repulsed: Indian Army

The drone attacks by Pakistan along the entire western border on the intervening night of May 8-9 were effectively repulsed by the Indian Army.

Representational Image
Representational Image (IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 9, 2025 at 8:57 AM IST

New Delhi: Pakistan's armed forces launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along the entire western border on the intervening night of May 8-9, which were "effectively repulsed", the Indian Army said on Friday. Pakistani troops also resorted to "numerous ceasefire violations" along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army said in an early morning post on X.

It also shared a small video clip with the post, asserting that all nefarious designs will be responded with force. "OPERATION SINDOOR - Pakistan Armed Forces launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along entire Western Border on the intervening night of 08 and 09 May 2025. Pak troops also resorted to numerous ceasefire violations along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir," the post said.

The drone attacks were "effectively repulsed" and a "befitting reply" was given to the ceasefire violations, the Indian Army said. "#IndianArmy remains committed to safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Nation. All nefarious designs will be responded with force," it added.

The developments followed the precise missile strikes carried out by the Indian armed forces on nine terror targets in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan early Wednesday under Operation Sindoor, in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. The Ministry of Defence on Thursday reiterated that any attack on military sites in India will invite a "suitable response".

In a late-night statement on Thursday, the defence ministry said, "Military stations at Jammu, Pathankot and Udhampur were targeted by Pakistani-origin #drones and missiles along the International Border in J&K today."

"The threats were swiftly neutralised using kinetic and non-kinetic capabilities in line with the established standard operating procedures (SOPs). No casualties or material losses were reported. India remains fully prepared to defend its sovereignty and ensure the safety of its people," it said.

(With Agency Inputs)

