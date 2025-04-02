ETV Bharat / bharat

Pakistan Army Violates Ceasefire, Opens Fire Along Line Of Control In J&K's Poonch

Jammu: The Pakistan Army violated the ceasefire agreement by firing at Indian positions across the Line of Control (LoC) in the Krishna Ghati Sector in J&K's Poonch district, officials said on Wednesday.

As per PRO Defence Jammu, a mine blast occurred in Krishna Ghati Sector due to Pakistan Army's intrusion across the Line of Control on Tuesday. The blast was followed by unprovoked firing and ceasefire violation by the Pakistan Army, the PRO Defence said.

"Own troops responded effectively in a controlled and calibrated manner. The situation is under control and being closely monitored. Indian Army reiterates the importance of upholding the tenets of DGsMO understanding of 2021 to maintain peace along the Line of Control," the PRO said.

The ceasefire violation comes amid an intensified search and cordon operation in Kathua district, where a major encounter between the terrorists and security forces took place last week.