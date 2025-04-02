Pakistan Army Violates Ceasefire, Opens Fire Along Line Of Control In J&K's Poonch

Jammu: The Pakistan Army violated the ceasefire agreement by firing at Indian positions across the Line of Control (LoC) in the Krishna Ghati Sector in J&K's Poonch district, officials said on Wednesday.
As per PRO Defence Jammu, a mine blast occurred in Krishna Ghati Sector due to Pakistan Army's intrusion across the Line of Control on Tuesday. The blast was followed by unprovoked firing and ceasefire violation by the Pakistan Army, the PRO Defence said.
"Own troops responded effectively in a controlled and calibrated manner. The situation is under control and being closely monitored. Indian Army reiterates the importance of upholding the tenets of DGsMO understanding of 2021 to maintain peace along the Line of Control," the PRO said.
The ceasefire violation comes amid an intensified search and cordon operation in Kathua district, where a major encounter between the terrorists and security forces took place last week.
Multiple surveillance and ambushes have been set up in the Panjtirthi area of Kathua based on intelligence inputs in a joint operation led by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). The operation intensified after suspicious movement was detected on the night of March 31, leading to a fresh encounter.
Following the engagement, security personnel swiftly initiated a search-and-destroy operation early on April 1. The operation remains in progress, with forces maintaining a heightened alert in the region.
"Acting on intelligence inputs, multiple surveillance cum ambushes were deployed in general area Panjtirthi, Kathua by Indian Army, JK Police and CRPF. Suspicious movement was observed on the night of March 31, leading to an exchange of fire. Search and destroy operations launched at first light on April 1. Operations in progress," said the Rising Star Corps of Indian Army on X.