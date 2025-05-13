Pak Woman Urges Indian Govt To Stop Husband's Marriage With Delhi Girl, Deport Him

Indore: Amid the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan, a Pakistani woman has urged the Indian government and Sindhi Panchayat in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district to stop her husband from getting married to a girl here and also to deport him to his hometown in Karachi.

Nikita, a resident of Karachi, sent a complaint via WhatsApp to the Indian administration in this regard. After this, the Sindhi Panchayat has written to the Indore collector, suggesting the man's deportation.

In her WhatsApp message, the woman claimed that her husband, Vikram Kumar Nagdev, a Pakistani national, has been living in Indore on a long-term visa. She said that they got married in Karachi on January 26, 2020 and a month later, they had come to Indore, where they stayed together for five months. Since Nikita had a short-term visa, she returned to Karachi on July 9, 2020 but Vikram stayed back in India. She complained that she had repeatedly asked Vikram to bring her to India or return to Karachi but he had refused.

The Pakistani woman has alleged that during this period, she came to know through social media that Vikram is going to marry Shivangi Dhingra, a resident of Delhi. He has already got engaged to Shivangi, she said.

On January 15, Nikita contacted the Sindhi Panch Mediation and Legal Consultancy Centre in Indore and talked about filing a complaint against Vikram.

The panchayat asked her to come to India and file a complaint but Nikita refused saying she wants a hearing in Pakistan itself as their marriage took place in that country and they both are Pakistani citizens. After this, the panchayat wrote to the Indore collector, recommending that Vikram should be deported.

Social worker of Sindhi community Kishore Kodwani said, "Vikram runs a huge business in Jawahar Marg and has purchased a property on Manik Bagh Road in Indore without taking requisite permission from the Indian government."

He further said that Vikram and Nikita got married in Karachi as per Hindu customs and it would be appropriate for the woman to fight for her rights in a court in Karachi. Vikram should be deported according to the directives of the Government of India, Kodwani added.

When ETV contacted Vikram, he refuted Nikita's allegations. He said he has been living in India with his family on a 12-year visa. Nikita was brought to Indore after marriage but she had insisted on returning to Karachi so no application could be filed for her long-term visa, said Vikram, alleging that she had an affair with a youth in Karachi so she had hurriedly left during the Covid pandemic itself and since then she has never visited him in India.