Pak Refugees In Bikaner Recall Horrifying Days Before Fleeing To India

Bikaner: Amid deployment of security forces along the international border in the wake of tensions between India and Pakistan, ETV Bharat team reached Pogal village in Rajasthan's Bikaner district, which houses many refugees who had fled Pakistan following the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

These people had resettled in India as part of the rehabilitation package declared in 1977-78 and were later given Indian citizenship.

A migrant from Pakistan, Tejmal Singh, who came to India when he was 9 years old, lauded "Operation Sindoor", saying it is a befitting answer to the evil acts of Pakistan. "Pakistan has never done justice to its citizens, so it is necessary to take strict steps for the security of India. "Operation Sindoor" is what Pakistan has deserved. In India we got respect, security and it is now our own country," he said.

Another migrant, who was only 2 months old when his family brought him to India, said he has heard stories from elders about the terrible torture they had endured in Pakistan. "I have heard that the government, Army and administration used to constantly pressurise them. But nothing as such has ever been experienced in India. We are very safe here and live peacefully," he added.

Bhikh Singh, another Pakistani migrant, who had come to India at the age of 13, said he can still remember how they used to be tortured on the basis of religion. "I was studying in class 8 at the time of the 1971 war. When my family got a chance to come to India we immediately took a decision to move to this country. In Pakistan, we used to be tortured on the basis of religion. So on our first chance, we left everything behind and came to India," Shikh said.

Bhimdan Deval said even today several displaced Pakistanis are settled in the border areas of Rajasthan and Gujarat. "After coming to India, they spent many years in refugee camps, but now they are engaged in government jobs and operate businesses," he said.

He said that migrants like him are ready to go to the border and support the Army if the country needs their help. India has not only provided them home, but security and respect that they lacked in Pakistan so they are always ready to protect this country, he added.