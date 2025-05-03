ETV Bharat / bharat

Pakistan Ranger Apprehended By BSF From International Border In Rajasthan

The incident follows the capture of a BSF jawan by Pakistani Rangers, amid heightened tensions after the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people.

BSF jawans patrolling the international border amid heightened tensions. (File photo: ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : May 3, 2025 at 11:12 PM IST

Updated : May 3, 2025 at 11:18 PM IST

New Delhi: A Pakistani Ranger has been apprehended by the BSF along the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan, official sources said on Saturday.

The development comes nearly a fortnight after a Border Security Force jawan was apprehended by the Rangers amid rising tension between the two countries in the wake of the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed.

The Pakistani Ranger has been taken into custody by the Rajasthan frontier of the force, they said.

It may be recalled that BSF jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw was apprehended by the Rangers on April 23 from along this international border in Punjab, and they have refused to hand him over despite a strong protest registered by the Indian force.

A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan was detained by Pakistan Rangers on May 1 after he accidentally crossed the international border near Punjab’s Ferozepur sector, officials said on May 2.

The jawan, Constable PK Singh of the 182nd battalion, was in uniform and carrying his service rifle when the incident occurred. He was accompanying local farmers and reportedly moved ahead to rest in the shade, inadvertently crossing into Pakistani territory, where he was apprehended by Rangers.

TAGGED:

