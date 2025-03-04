ETV Bharat / bharat

Pak Intruder Shot Dead by BSF Along Border in Punjab

Amritsar: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday shot dead a Pakistani intruder along the India-Pakistan international border in Punjab, the second such incident in the state in less than a week.

The intruder "surreptitiously" crossed the IB in the morning hours and started approaching towards the border fence taking advantage of undulating ground and wheat crops in the area near Kotrazda village in Amritsar district, as per a BSF spokesperson.

BSF personnel challenged the intruder but he did not stop and started running towards the border fence. Noticing his aggressive gesture, the troops on duty fired upon the advancing intruder in self-defence and neutralised him on the spot, the spokesperson said.