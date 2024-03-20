Pak Hindu Refugees Camp: Delhi HC Grants Two Weeks Time to Government to File Reply

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday granted the central government two weeks time to file a reply on a plea challenging a notice of vacation for Pakistani Hindu refugees camp at Delhi's Majnu Ka Tilla.

Justice Mini Pushkarna, after granting two weeks of time to the counsel for the central government, listed the matter on April 24. The interim order will continue until the next date.

Earlier, the High Court directed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) not to take any coercive action. The High Court, on March 12, passed an interim order on a petition against the notice issued by the DDA.

While passing the direction, the High Court considered the statement of the Central Government in a petition of 2013 that the Union of India shall make endeavor to extend all support to the Hindu Community, which has entered India from Pakistan. Justice Mini Pushkarna directed that no coercive action shall be taken against the petitioner, until the next date of hearing.

The bench had also asked to implead the Central Government and directed to file an amended memo of parties within three days. A petition has been filed by one Ravi Ranjan Singh in the High Court challenging the March 4 notice asking the residents to vacate the place by March 6. The petitioner has sought a direction to stay the demolition till the alternative shelter for these around 800 people is arranged.

The petitioner has sought directions against the respondents not to disturb or demolish the Pakistani Hindu Refugee Camp at Majnu Ka Tilla, till some alternative piece of land is allotted to them, especially in view of the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019. Through the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the Government of India wants to give shelter to the persecuted non-Muslim minorities from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, the plea stated.

Advocate RK Bali, counsel appearing for the petitioner, submitted that a Public Notice dated March 4, 2024, was pasted in the area asking the residents to vacate the place by March 6, 2024, failing which the respondent will demolish their Camp. It was also submitted that the Pakistani Hindu Refugees have been living at Majnu Ka Tilla for many years, with basic facilities being provided by the authorities; their children are studying in the nearby government schools, and their examinations are in progress at present.

The counsel for DDA submitted that an order dated January 29 was passed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT), in an Execution Application in an application of 2019, wherein, it was directed that all the encroachment on the Yamuna Flood Plain Zone adjacent to South of Gurudwara Majnu Ka Tilla on the Yamuna River Belt in Delhi, be removed.

She further submitted that costs have also been imposed upon the DDA and the DDA is bound to follow the judicial orders. Standing counsel for DDA also relied on the order of October 17, 2019, passed by the learned NGT, wherein, the DDA itself brought to the notice of the NGT, the order of 29 May 2013 passed in a petition.

She further submitted that, though the DDA may have all the sympathies with the petitioner, the DDA is bound by the various directions that have been passed by the NGT.