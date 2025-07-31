ETV Bharat / bharat

Pak DGMO Approached Indian Counterpart For Cessation Of Military Activities: Govt Tells Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: India on Thursday reasserted that the Director General of Military Operations of Pakistan approached his Indian counterpart on May 10 to request for cessation of firing and military activities, which was agreed to later that day, and said this understanding was arrived at "directly" between the two DGMOs.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) was asked whether it is a fact that any "third party intervention" was made on ceasefire negotiations between India and Pakistan during Operation Sindoor.

In a written response to the query in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said, "No sir. On 10 May 2025, the Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) of Pakistan approached his Indian counterpart to request for cessation of firing and military activities, which was agreed to later that day. This understanding was arrived at directly between the two DGsMO."

Kerala MP Haris Beeran also asked whether any bilateral agreement was signed between India and Pakistan after the ceasefire, to which Singh replied, "No." Beeran is a member of the Indian Union Muslim League.

On July 25, the Centre had informed Parliament that India and Pakistan agreed on May 10 for a cessation of firing and military activity as a result of "direct contact" between the director generals of military operations (DGMOs) of both nations, which was "initiated by the Pakistani side".

In his written response to the query in Lok Sabha, Singh had also said, "All our interlocutors were given a common message that India's approach was focused, measured and non-escalatory."

In a separate query on Thursday in Rajya Sabha, the MEA was asked whether it is a fact that Pakistan has been appointed as Chair of the Sanctions Committee against Taliban and Vice-Chair of counter-terrorism panel of the UNSC; and how Pakistan was "allowed to chair in view of Pakistan being the epicentre of terrorism".

The allocation of chairships and vice-chairships for Security Council subsidiary bodies is a "routine annual exercise", traditionally based on consensus among its members, Singh said.

"As per established practice, all chair and most vice-chair positions are offered to non-permanent members. In 2025, allocations were made for around 24 subsidiary bodies. Pakistan is a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the 2025–26 term. It has been appointed Chair of the UNSC 1988 (Taliban) Sanctions Committee for 2025, and Vice Chair of the UNSC 1373 Counter-Terrorism Committee for 2025, along with Russia and France," he said.