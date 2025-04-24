Pak Airspace Curbs Impact AI, Indigo Flights; Longer Flying Time, Fares Likely To Rise

New Delhi/ Mumbai: International flights, especially from Delhi and other northern cities, will take a longer time to reach their destinations and fares are also likely to rise in the near term, with Pakistan closing its airspace for Indian airlines.

Air India and IndiGo on Thursday said some of its international flights have been impacted by the Pakistan airspace closure, with the Tata Group-owned airline mentioning that its flights connecting North America, the UK, Europe, and the Middle East are likely to take an alternative extended route.

Apart from IndiGo and Air India, Air India Express, and SpiceJet also have international operations.

All west-bound flights flying from north Indian cities, including Delhi, will be impacted due to the closure. These flights will have to take alternative routes that will be longer over the Arabian Sea, according to senior airline officials and pilots.

Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan due to Pahalgam terror attack, Pakistan on Thursday said it will bar Indian airlines from using its airspace.

In a post on X, Air India said due to the announced restriction of Pakistan airspace for all Indian airlines, it is expected that some Air India flights to or from North America, the UK, Europe, and Middle East will take an alternative extended route.

"Air India regrets the inconvenience caused to our passengers due to this unforeseen airspace closure that is outside our control. We would like to reiterate that at Air India, the safety of our customers and crew remains top priority," the airline said.

IndiGo said due to the sudden announcement of air space closure by Pakistan, a few of our international flights are being impacted.

"We understood the inconvenience this may cause and our teams are doing their best to help you reach your destination at the earliest," the airline said in a post on X.

With alternative routes, the flight durations will increase and that in turn will push the fuel burn and operational expenses. As a result, airfares are expected to go up as airlines might pass on the higher costs to the passengers. PTI RAM IAS TRB