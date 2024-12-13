ETV Bharat / bharat

Pak Acknowledged Custody Of 211 Indian Or Believed-To-Be Indian Fishermen: Govt Tells Parl

New Delhi: According to official lists exchanged on July 1 this year, Pakistan has acknowledged the custody of 211 Indian or believed-to-be Indian fishermen, the government informed Parliament on Friday.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in his written response to a query in the Lok Sabha also said 24 of these are fishermen from Daman and Diu, and none from Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

He was asked whether the government is making any efforts to get such fishermen released and if so, the details thereof along with the action taken or proposed to be taken by the government in this regard.

Jaishankar in his response also said, "As a result of sustained efforts by the government, 2,639 Indian fishermen have been repatriated from Pakistan since 2014." He was also asked whether the government has formulated any policy for getting such fishermen released and if so, the details thereof.

"As per the 'India-Pakistan Agreement on Consular Access' signed on 21 May, 2008, the lists of civilian prisoners and fishermen of each country, lodged in the jails of the other, are exchanged on 1 January and 1 July of every year. According to the lists exchanged on 1 July, 2024, Pakistan has acknowledged the custody of 211 Indian/ believed-to-be Indian fishermen, which includes 24 fishermen from Daman and Diu, and none from Dadra and Nagar Haveli," he added.

The 24 fishermen from Daman and Diu have been provided consular access and their Indian nationality has also been confirmed and conveyed to the government of Pakistan, the minister said.