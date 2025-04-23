ETV Bharat / bharat

Pahalgam Tragedy: Close Shave For 36 Tourists From Maharashtra's Amravati Who Left The Spot Minutes Before Terrorist Attack

Amravati: At least 36 tourists from Maharashtra's Amravati had a narrow escape Tuesday afternoon when terrorists opened fire in Baisaran valley, just five kilometers away from Pahalgam in south Kashmir, killing 26 persons and injuring dozen others. For these Amravati residents, all of whom had travelled together to Jammu & Kashmir on a vacay, it was a close call as they had left the ill-fated location just moments before the firing happened.

While all of them are safe, they are reportedly stranded in Srinagar, seeking arrangements to return to their native state.

The group includes families of Mangala Bodkhe, Chanda Lande, Chhaya Deshmukh, Sarika Chaudhary, Neeta Umekar, all from Amravati. As soon as they left the spot after thoroughly enjoying Baisaran's beauty, they received the news about the deadly terrorist attack on tourists.

Visibly shaken by the incident, Chanda Lande, in a video message, said, "We had just left the area when the firing took place. All of us are now staying at a hotel in Srinagar. Precisely, all of us are stranded, as roads are closed and we are unable to leave this place."

"My blood pressure levels shot up due to stress. Thankfully, the hotel owner helped me in availing medical treatment," she said.