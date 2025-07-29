ETV Bharat / bharat

Pahalgam Terrror Attack 'Murder Of Entire Humanity': Kashmir MP Engineer Rashid In Lok Sabha

Rashid asked the ruling NDA and opposition Congress to "decide whether they need only the land of Kashmir or own Kashmiris as well".

Kashmir MP and Awami Ittehad Party chief, Engineer Rashid
Kashmir MP and Awami Ittehad Party chief, Engineer Rashid (File)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 29, 2025 at 5:10 PM IST

New Delhi: Kashmir MP and Awami Ittehad Party chief, Engineer Rashid on Tuesday condemned the Apr 22 Pahalgam terror attack while urging the ruling NDA and opposition to talk for the people of Kashmir.

Rashid, who began his speech on a poetic note in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing monsoon session, termed Pahalgam attack “murder of entire humanity”.

“As per Islamic belief, one who killed an innocent human is akin to murdering entire humanity. What happened in Pahalgam was murder of entire humanity”.

Rashid said that nobody could understand the pain of families of Pahalgam attack victims better than Kashmiris saying the valley had lost 80,000 people since the eruption of armed insurgency in late 1980s.

“Kashmir has seen death and destruction. We have seen graveyards and have been tired carrying bodies,” he said.

Rashid, who represents Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency in Kashmir, is attending the Lok Sabha on the back of a custody parole from July 24 to Aug 4 granted by a Delhi trial court last week. The court however rejected Rashid's interim bail in the terror funding case.

