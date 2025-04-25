ETV Bharat / bharat

Pahalgam Terrorist Attack: Rahul Gandhi Visits Injured In Kashmir Hospital

He was accompanied by Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal, Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee President Tariq Hameed Karra and other party leaders.

Pahalgam Terrorist Attack: Rahul Gandhi Visits Injured In Kashmir Hospital
Pahalgam Terrorist Attack: Rahul Gandhi Visits Injured In Kashmir Hospital (ETV Bharat)
author img

By Mir Farhat Maqbool

Published : April 25, 2025 at 4:13 PM IST

1 Min Read

Srinagar: Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi today landed in Srinagar two days after the Pahalgam terrorist attack in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Rahul landed at Srinagar International Airport in the afternoon and drove directly towards the Army hospital in the Badami Bagh Cantonment area here. He was accompanied by Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal, Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Tariq Hameed Karra and other party leaders.

Former J&K Congress chief Viqar Rasool Wani told ETV Bharat that Rahul visited the injured in the Army hospital. “He may meet Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and LG Manoj Sinha to express his solidarity and support with them,” he said.

Congress party leaders and workers will also meet him, besides some student groups, Wani added.

At least 26 persons, mostly tourists, were killed and 17 others were injured in the deadliest terrorist attack on civilians on April 22. The incident took place in Baisaran, an offsite in Pahalgam, the famous tourist destination in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, which also serves as a base camp for the annual pilgrimage to the Amarnath shrine.

The attack evoked widespread condemnation across the world, with Jammu and Kashmir observing a one-day shutdown and protests against the attack on April 23.

Also Read

  1. Pahalgam Attack: Rahul Gandhi To Visit Jammu Kashmir On Friday, Meet Injured
  2. Pahalgam Attack: Congress Holds Emergency CWC Meeting

Srinagar: Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi today landed in Srinagar two days after the Pahalgam terrorist attack in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Rahul landed at Srinagar International Airport in the afternoon and drove directly towards the Army hospital in the Badami Bagh Cantonment area here. He was accompanied by Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal, Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Tariq Hameed Karra and other party leaders.

Former J&K Congress chief Viqar Rasool Wani told ETV Bharat that Rahul visited the injured in the Army hospital. “He may meet Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and LG Manoj Sinha to express his solidarity and support with them,” he said.

Congress party leaders and workers will also meet him, besides some student groups, Wani added.

At least 26 persons, mostly tourists, were killed and 17 others were injured in the deadliest terrorist attack on civilians on April 22. The incident took place in Baisaran, an offsite in Pahalgam, the famous tourist destination in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, which also serves as a base camp for the annual pilgrimage to the Amarnath shrine.

The attack evoked widespread condemnation across the world, with Jammu and Kashmir observing a one-day shutdown and protests against the attack on April 23.

Also Read

  1. Pahalgam Attack: Rahul Gandhi To Visit Jammu Kashmir On Friday, Meet Injured
  2. Pahalgam Attack: Congress Holds Emergency CWC Meeting

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KASHMIR RAHUL GANDHIPAHALGAM TERRORIST ATTACKRAHUL GANDHI IN KASHMIR

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

When 204 Peacocks Rush To One Call: A Youngster Keeps Promise He Made To His Grandfather On Deathbed Years Ago

Why CoBRA Commandos Are Heading to Kashmir for the First Time: 10 Points

Pearls Not From Oysters, But Plants: A Karnal Farmer's Love's Labour Yields Prized Gems

Book Review | 'The Kashmir Shawl' By Rosie Thomas Is An Epic Tale Of Romance, Secrets And War Spanning Decades

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.