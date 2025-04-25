Pahalgam Terrorist Attack: Rahul Gandhi Visits Injured In Kashmir Hospital

Srinagar: Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi today landed in Srinagar two days after the Pahalgam terrorist attack in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Rahul landed at Srinagar International Airport in the afternoon and drove directly towards the Army hospital in the Badami Bagh Cantonment area here. He was accompanied by Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal, Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Tariq Hameed Karra and other party leaders.

Former J&K Congress chief Viqar Rasool Wani told ETV Bharat that Rahul visited the injured in the Army hospital. “He may meet Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and LG Manoj Sinha to express his solidarity and support with them,” he said.

Congress party leaders and workers will also meet him, besides some student groups, Wani added.

At least 26 persons, mostly tourists, were killed and 17 others were injured in the deadliest terrorist attack on civilians on April 22. The incident took place in Baisaran, an offsite in Pahalgam, the famous tourist destination in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, which also serves as a base camp for the annual pilgrimage to the Amarnath shrine.

The attack evoked widespread condemnation across the world, with Jammu and Kashmir observing a one-day shutdown and protests against the attack on April 23.