ETV Bharat / bharat

'Murder Of One Person Is The Murder Of Entire Humanity': Imam Bukhari

New Delhi/Noida: Imam Syed Ahmed Bukhari of Delhi's Shahi Jama Masjid on Friday condemned the gruesome Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives.

He gave an emotional statement in the Friday sermon. He said that the murder of one person is the murder of the entire humanity. He called the killing of innocent people in Pahalgam intolerable and said that terrorism cannot be justified under any circumstances.

Imam Bukhari said, "There are war-like situations all over the world. Humans are seeking success by killing humans. If this trend does not stop, humanity will be wiped out."

At the same time, many people offered namaz with black bands tied on their hands in protest against the terror attack. After the namaz, people also demonstrated against terrorism outside the Jama Masjid.

Imam Bukhari said, "On one side, Hindus were killed selectively in Pahalgam. At the same time, a Muslim Adil fought with terrorists to save tourists and lost his life, but his sacrifice is not discussed. Was he not a human being?"