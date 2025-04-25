ETV Bharat / bharat

'Murder Of One Person Is The Murder Of Entire Humanity': Imam Bukhari

Imam Bukhari gave an emotional statement in the Friday sermon. He said that the murder of one person is the murder of the entire humanity.

'Murder of One Person Is the Murder of the Entire Humanity': Imam Bukhari
People at Delhi's Shahi Jama Masjid for Friday prayer (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 25, 2025 at 6:59 PM IST

New Delhi/Noida: Imam Syed Ahmed Bukhari of Delhi's Shahi Jama Masjid on Friday condemned the gruesome Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives.

He gave an emotional statement in the Friday sermon. He said that the murder of one person is the murder of the entire humanity. He called the killing of innocent people in Pahalgam intolerable and said that terrorism cannot be justified under any circumstances.

Imam Bukhari said, "There are war-like situations all over the world. Humans are seeking success by killing humans. If this trend does not stop, humanity will be wiped out."

At the same time, many people offered namaz with black bands tied on their hands in protest against the terror attack. After the namaz, people also demonstrated against terrorism outside the Jama Masjid.

Imam Bukhari said, "On one side, Hindus were killed selectively in Pahalgam. At the same time, a Muslim Adil fought with terrorists to save tourists and lost his life, but his sacrifice is not discussed. Was he not a human being?"

He further said that the Kashmiri people have set an example of humanity by giving shelter to Hindu guests in their homes, taking out processions against terrorism and safely taking the tourists to the airport.

MLA Ali Muhammad Iqbal said terror attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir "is an attack on the whole of India".

26 people were killed in the gruesome attack by terrorists on tourists in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22. The attack, carried out by terrorists at Baisaran meadows, was one of the deadliest in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed.

