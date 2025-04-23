Pahalgam Terrorist Attack: Kashmir's Tourism On The Brink; Bookings Cancelled Amid Safety Concerns

Srinagar: The deadly attack on tourists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam has dealt a “severe” blow to the tourism industry in Kashmir, which was on revival post-abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019.
The number of tourists arriving in the valley after August 2019 has shown an increasing trend despite a slump during the COVID-19 pandemic. Last month, the Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, informed the assembly that 2.3 crore tourists had visited in 2025. According to tourism department data, 18,884,317 tourists had visited J&K in 2022 and 21,180,011 in 2023.
Tourism stakeholders, who were banking on the eventless situation in the valley, which was free of hartal calls from separatists, say the terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam had dealt a blow to the thriving industry, which will take years to recover.
They argue that the attack in Pahalgam, which is among the most sought-after tourist destinations among tourists during the scorching summers in India, has conveyed a negative message to the visitors across the country. Pahalgam is also a base for Amarnath Yatra, and the pilgrimage, which begins in June and for which the Yatris had begun registration, may see the impact of the attack.
Ishfaq Ahmad, who runs a tour and travel company in Srinagar, said that tourists were cancelling bookings after the attack. “Up to June, we had 90 per cent bookings confirmed. May was completely booked, but after the attack, 80 per cent of bookings were cancelled,” he said.
Ahmad said the cancellation of bookings is a minor concern, but the major worry is the “prolonged impact” the attack has on the tourism sector. His apprehensions are evident a day after the attack, as the visiting tourists feel scared and have dozens of questions about their safety for the tour operators.
A group of 40 tourists who had arrived in a Srinagar hotel after the attack said they feel worried for their safety, and due to fear, six of the members have returned to Bengaluru, Karnataka, early this morning.
“Our trip is for three days. Today we were visiting Pahalgam; we have cancelled and will now move around in Srinagar and go to Gulmarg tomorrow if possible. We were shocked when we heard about this attack,” Amar Naik, a visitor from Bengaluru, told ETV Bharat.
While Naik was speaking, his other group members were asking queries of the hotel manager and their tour guides about travelling in Srinagar and other destinations.
Shivam, a tourist cab operator from Udhampur, who had ferried a group of visitors to Srinagar, said that the attack has dealt a blow to Kashmir tourism.
“We had made years of efforts to convince tourists to visit Kashmir rather than Himachal Pradesh, but now those efforts are down the drain. Our business will take a decade to revive,” he said.
Mushtaq Chaya, a prominent hotelier in Kashmir, said tourism will face a “big loss” after the attack, after five years of a “smooth and peaceful” situation.
Amid the cancellations, some tour operators are optimistic that there can be “instant recovery” if government handles it well. Sajad Ahmad, a tour operator, said that if the government handles the situation better, it may recover in June when the Amarnath yatra begins.
Former minister and legislator Sajad Lone said the tourism industry has suffered due to the attack. “These terror attacks are aimed at yet again disempowering us economically,” he said.
