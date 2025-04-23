ETV Bharat / bharat

Pahalgam Terrorist Attack: Kashmir's Tourism On The Brink; Bookings Cancelled Amid Safety Concerns

Srinagar: The deadly attack on tourists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam has dealt a “severe” blow to the tourism industry in Kashmir, which was on revival post-abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019.

The number of tourists arriving in the valley after August 2019 has shown an increasing trend despite a slump during the COVID-19 pandemic. Last month, the Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, informed the assembly that 2.3 crore tourists had visited in 2025. According to tourism department data, 18,884,317 tourists had visited J&K in 2022 and 21,180,011 in 2023.

Tourism stakeholders, who were banking on the eventless situation in the valley, which was free of hartal calls from separatists, say the terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam had dealt a blow to the thriving industry, which will take years to recover.

They argue that the attack in Pahalgam, which is among the most sought-after tourist destinations among tourists during the scorching summers in India, has conveyed a negative message to the visitors across the country. Pahalgam is also a base for Amarnath Yatra, and the pilgrimage, which begins in June and for which the Yatris had begun registration, may see the impact of the attack.

Tourist cabs waiting outside a famous hotel in Srinagar (ETV Bharat)

Ishfaq Ahmad, who runs a tour and travel company in Srinagar, said that tourists were cancelling bookings after the attack. “Up to June, we had 90 per cent bookings confirmed. May was completely booked, but after the attack, 80 per cent of bookings were cancelled,” he said.

Ahmad said the cancellation of bookings is a minor concern, but the major worry is the “prolonged impact” the attack has on the tourism sector. His apprehensions are evident a day after the attack, as the visiting tourists feel scared and have dozens of questions about their safety for the tour operators.