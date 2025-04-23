Pahalgam Terrorist Attack: How Reciting Kalima Saved An Assamese Hindu Brahmin Family From Jaws Of Death

Guwahati/Silchar: When the terrorists were checking the identity cards of the tourists to know about their religion before shooting the Hindu members down in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday, a family from Assam's Silchar narrowly escaped death, just because they could recite the kalima (Islamic declaration of faith).

Debasish Bhattacharjee, a professor of Assam University, reached Kashmir with his family two days ago for vacation and was at Baisaran on the fateful day. When the terrorists opened fire, they fled to the jungles with other tourists. However, two terrorists spotted them and asked to read the kalima at gunpoint. Little did the family know that their knowledge of reciting the Islamic declaration of faith would turn out to be the saviour. After the recitation, the family was spared from the jaws of death.

"We arrived in Srinagar on April 21 and reached Pahalgam the next morning. You need to take horses to reach the tourist spots in Pahalgam, and so we started our equestrian journey at around 11.30 am and reached the spot at around 1.30-2 pm," Bhattacharjee told ETV Bharat over the phone.

It was only a few minutes that the Bhattacherjee family, including his wife and son, reached Baisaran, a lush, high-altitude meadow above the tourist town of Pahalgam, when they were welcomed by the gunshots.

"We heard a gunshot about 10 minutes after reaching (approximately 2 pm). A local photographer was talking to us. So I asked him about the sound. What's the matter? He said the forest department people fire in the air to scare the monkeys away so that there is no inconvenience to the tourists. Reassured, we did not pay much attention," he said.

However, their comfort did not last long as the sounds of gunshots pierced through their ears. "But after a while, sounds of more gunshots were heard when my son noticed two people approaching two tourists and shot them from a distance of three to four meters. They immediately fell to the ground. Around 10 to 15 rounds were fired in the 800-metre circular field, which turned into a battleground," Bhattacharjee recounted.

The moment they realised that they were caught in heavy gunfiring, they lay down on the ground under a nearby tree to avoid getting shot. "All of us lay down on the ground under a nearby tree. Apart from my wife and son, several other people did the same and started uttering 'la ilaha illallah'," he said.

The utterings gave birth to an idea in Banerjee's mind. Though belonging to the Hindu Brahmin family, they started repeating the same words. "By seeing them remembering Allah, we followed the same. I felt it was the right thing to do at that moment, and we kept on doing it," he added.

But Bhattacharjee never thought that his prayers would be heard by god and eventually save his family from a nearly confirmed death. "While a few people were still searching for shelter near us with no place left to lie down, a terrorist came forward and stopped four meters away. He said something that I could not understand. Soon after, shot a man in front of us," Bhattacharjee recalled.

The son and wife of Bhattacharjee in a boat in Srinagar. (ETV Bharat)

Then came the moment when Bhattacharjee was staring at death. "Then the terrorist came up to me, pointing a gun at my head. I could not see him as my face was downwards, but my son was watching all this. The terrorist asked me, 'Kya bol rahe ho?' (What are you saying?). I didn't give any reply and kept uttering 'la ilaha illallah'.

Hearing this, the terrorist changed his mind but kept roaming around the group of people. After a few minutes, he went far from that place and Bhattacharjee and his family thought that this was the opportunity that they needed to capitalise on and ran for their lives. "Then slowly he moved away, but kept rounding us several times. Then he moved a little away from the tree, when we got up and ran away from him and started crossing the fencing and climbing the hill," he said.

After a walk for two-and-a-half hours, Bhattacharjee and his family reached a nearby village and got in touch with their driver. "That's how we reached a village after two-and-a-half hours of climbing and got networks on our mobiles. At that point, our tour driver also called us. I requested a local Kashmiri woman to inform the driver on the phone about our location.

The local woman briefed the driver in Kashmiri and showed them the path downhill, which led them to the people who had rented horses to them earlier. "They rescued us and picked us up on horses. Then our driver brought us to Srinagar from Pahalgam," said Bhattacharjee

The family was scheduled to fly back to Silchar on April 26, but the macabre experience compelled them to postpone their return journey. "We are being contacted by the CMO and district administration from Assam and are thinking of flying back earlier than our scheduled plan," Bhattacharjee said.