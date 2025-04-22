Perpetrators Of Pahalgam Terror Attack Are Animals, Inhuman And Worthy Of Contempt: Omar Abdullah

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday condemned the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, saying its perpetrators are animals, inhuman and worthy of contempt.

In a post on X, Omar Abdullah, a leader of the National Conference (NC), said, "I’m shocked beyond belief. This attack on our visitors is an abomination. The perpetrators of this attack are animals, inhuman & worthy of contempt. No words of condemnation are enough. I send my sympathies to the families of the deceased. I've spoken to my colleague Sakina Itoo and she has moved to the hospital to oversee arrangements for the injured. I’ll be flying back to Srinagar immediately. #Pahalgam"

"The death toll is still being ascertained, so I don’t want to get in to those details. They will be officially conveyed as the situation becomes clearer. Needless to say this attack is much larger than anything we’ve seen directed at civilians in recent years (sic)," added Omar.

Political parties in Jammu and Kashmir have also condemned the attack on tourists in Pahalgam. Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti said she condemned the cowardly attack on tourists in Pahalgam.

"Such violence is unacceptable and must be denounced. Historically, Kashmir has welcomed tourists warmly, making this rare incident deeply concerning. A thorough investigation is needed to bring the perpetrators to justice and examine potential security lapses. Ensuring visitor safety is paramount, and steps must be taken to prevent future attacks," Mehbooba wrote on X.

Former Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina said terrorists involved will be eliminated soon, supporters/guides will also be dealt with iron hands.

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) termed the incident as the most unfortunate and shameful act."The rank and file of the Jammu & Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee led by President Tariq Hameed Karra strongly denounced the militant attack on tourists. It was very shocking and anguishing to learn about the mindless and dastardly militant attack on innocent tourists, such incidents are highly deplorable and have no place in a civilized society," JKPCC said in a statement.

"The incident has put a big question mark on the tall claims of Centre with regard to the security situation in Jammu & Kashmir.. JKPCC strongly urged that the perpetrators of this heinous crime must be identified & given exemplary punishment," the party said.