Pahalgam Terror Attack: Woman Leaves For Pakistan, Husband, Toddler Left Behind

Amritsar: A heartbreaking scene was witnessed at the Attari-Wagah border as a two-year-old child got separated from her mother, who dropped her on her father's lap and headed for Pakistan on Thursday.

Ati Aslam is among the several Pakistani woman, married to Indian men, who have been forced to leave India following the Centre's directive issued in the wake of Pahalgam terror attack. Ati, a resident of Gujranwala in Pakistan was married to Anjum Tanveer, a resident of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, five years back. After marriage, Ati settled at her in-laws house in Rajouri and the couple have a two-year-old girl, Aiza Anjum. The government's order has left the family in utter shock.

"How will a two-year-old girl live without her mother? She is still being breastfed. Who will take care of her now?" Anjum asked appealing to the government to reconsider their case. "We condole the families who lost their loved ones during the Pahalgam terror attack. But what is the fault of my child? I appeal to the government to have mercy on us," he added.

Anjum's sister Zubinna said they received a call from Jammu and Kashmir Police yesterday asking them to get their verification done. "My brother and sister-in-law went to get their verification done. They were taken by a car to the Attari-Wagah border in Amritsar. When we came to know about this we followed them here. We reached Amritsar last evening. This morning, my sister-in-law has been sent to Pakistan through the Attari-Wagah border leaving behind her child and husband," she said with tears in her eyes.